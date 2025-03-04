Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
In Lush "Hemp" Suede, Nike's Dunk Is Indeed Alive (& Dressing Well)

Written by Morgan Smith

The hype for the Dunk Low has certainly quieted, but that isn't stopping Nike from rolling out fresh iterations of its classic shoe. Enter a new premium plush Dunk.

The latest Nike Dunk Low sneaker arrives with soft-looking suede uppers and creamy leather details. The velvety design is then topped with these satisfying beige and rust brown hues — Nike calls the colorway "Hemp/Tera Blush" — giving the shoe this elegantly aged look.

Underneath the high-quality makeover, the classic Dunk design shines, reviving the famously cushy but straightforward layout that has evolved beyond the basketball courts.

The Dunk ain't dead, according to Nike. The brand has its "Dunks Not Dead" sneakers to deliver the message more directly, but its new suede Dunk also quietly confirms the model is alive and well — and it's now available on Nike's website and select stores.

Really, the Dunks will never die, being one of Nike's most iconic models ever since the 1980s. Nike Dunks have created this lasting mark on sneaker culture, from its skate shoe era to the "Panda Dunk" phenomenon which kind of made it the "new Air Force 1" in a way.

You can also see the Dunk's influence in some of Nike's later designs. Nike's C1TY sneakers, for instance, largely resemble a more outdoorsy version of the Dunk Low plus other low-profile Nike legends. At the same time, even Jordan 1 Lows are starting to look Dunk-ish these days.

But even as newer shoes with similar designs come into the picture, nothing quite does it like the OG Dunks.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  
