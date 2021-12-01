Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Good, the Bad & the Cringe-y of Team Highsnobiety's Spotify "Wrapped"

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's true: everyone's Spotify "Wrapped" list is embarrassing.

The streaming platform's annual summary list revealed all of our guilty pleasures, dance bops, and most-played repeats — and there are some bangers, along with some revelations we're not so keen on admitting. Anything for our readers, though!

While HighART cover star Bad Bunny topped Spotify's global year in review, our editors' user-specific reports included an array of names, including Bladee, Aaryan Shah, and the recently freed Britney Spears. A motley crew, indeed.

Below, Team Highsnobiety on the good, bad, and cringe-y of their 2021 Spotify "Wrapped."

Sam Cole, Associate Style Editor

548 listens for one song is... something. 548 listens to "Hydroxyzine Interlude" by Aaryan Shah — look up the lyrics and I'll let you be the judge. All I'm going to say is, 2021 was definitely sad boi hours.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Alexandra Pauly, Style Writer

I regret to inform the world that 2021 marks the fifth year in a row that Lana Del Rey is my most-streamed artist.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Isabelle Hore-Thorburn, Instagram Editor

My Spotify Wrapped has always been quite chaotic and sonically incoherent, but this year I could kind of sense a theme. My top five was embarrassing but not surprising.

Incidentally, I think SOPHIE, Shygirl, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Japanese Breakfast would have made a great supergroup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lauren Black, Marketing Manager

Olivia Rodrigo is actually the least embarrassing artist on my Wrapped.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Tetiana Khvorostiana, Associate Visual Editor

My most-listened-to song was "Lucky" by Britney Spears and I am not embarrassed of that at all. When it comes to my top artists, I had Kanye and Drake, so thankfully I won't need to take sides on which album I liked best. I didn't have Frank Ocean on this year's Wrapped, but I did have Blood Orange, which means I'm still myself... right?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Simone Marshall, TikTok Manager

My #1 song was "Ass Like That" by Victoria Monet and I'll just leave it at that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bailey Anderes, Editorial Intern

I listened to 259,560 minutes of music this year and my top artist was Bladee. I listened to him for over 1,300 hours.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Shop accessories

Sold out
Casetify x HighsnobietyAirPod Pro Case
$30.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Chiquito Homme Brown
$460.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison MargielaLeather iPhone Case Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Techy Retro Runner, Made Perfectly Pastel
  • To Cap a Huge 2025, Bad Bunny Strips Down to the Basics
  • Finally, "Fully Wrapped" Birkenstocks
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • R.I.P. Y/Project – Omen or One-Off?
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now