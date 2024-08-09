Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Y-3's Stylish Running Spikes Keep on Winning Gold

Written by Morgan Smith

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, hard-working athletes aren't the only ones clinching gold — the name brands on their backs (and feet) are winning, too. Recently, Olympian athletes Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway earned gold medals for the Men's 100m and 110m Hurdles, respectively.

Both champions were laced up with adidas y-3's incredibly stylish running spikes, proving the shoes were born to win.

Aside from its major Olympic wins, Y-3's Adizero Prime SP 3 Strung spikes are stunning, design-wise. The adidas shoes come with a STRUNG upper, which cocoons the foot in this lightweight albeit supportive yarn (you may have seen this tech on an adidas super shoe or two).

The adidas y-3 spikes include a LightStrike Pro sole and full-length spike plate rendered in shiny silver, promising a comfy "lightning-fast" stride across the finish line.

Branding moments are also strategically blurred to emphasize the shoe's speed, apparent in touches like the Three Stripes looking like they were drawn with a drying marker. Pretty cool.

Speaking of cool, Y-3 then comes in to anoint the shoe with a sleek, creamy paint job and its overall fashionable presence (peep the Y-3 logo on the toe box). No surprises here, as Y-3 often turns adidas sneakers into wearable art.

Thinking of a master plan to flex Y-3's spikes casually? I don't blame you. But adidas Y-3 launched these bad boys earlier this year as part of a limited edition run. As we speak, only one size remains for the $450 shoes on adidas Australia.

With the new Olympic-approved status (x2), the price just went up on Y-3's spikes, figuratively speaking that is.

Shop adidas Y-3

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
