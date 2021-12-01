Spotify's "Wrapped" Results Are in & Bad Bunny Wins

The results are in and... Bad Bunny wins (as usual). Spotify's "Wrapped" list for the year of 2021 is finally out and it reveals all kinda interesting stats, from the most popular podcasts to the number of playlists made to boost plant growth.

But the real meat and potatoes of Spotify's results are, as usual, the most-streamed artists and songs.

Spotify 1 / 3

As you can see from Spotify's spiffy graphics, Bad Bunny is basically the world's most popular artist, as far as Spotify is concerned. The Puerto Rican reggaeton savant — who also just happens to be the cover star of Highsnobiety's latest magazine, HighArt — takes the top spot over Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber.

Things change when you narrow in on the U.S., though, where Drake takes the top spot over T.Swift, Juice WRLD, and Kanye West, with Bad Bunny rounding out the top five.

The Drake and Kanye stats confirm the early streaming numbers recorded for Certified Lover Boy and DONDA earlier this year.

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo has plenty to be proud of, meanwhile: though she isn't one of the year's most-streamed artists, she did take the top spot for most streamed songs in the world and in America with her summertime smash, "drivers license."

Her album, SOUR, also took the top place as the world's most streamed album.

Rodrigo faced stiff competition from a league of heavy hitters, including Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Justin Bieber's Justice, Ed Sheeran's =, and Doja Cat's Planet Her, which took the other four top album spots this year.