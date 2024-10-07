Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Samba-Coded Sneaker Looks Good on Team Mexico

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Samba-fied Predator sneaker is back on the hunt and looking even more soccer-ready than usual.

The adidas Predator Freestyle maintains its indoor soccer charm with its classic blend of stylish suede and ventilated mesh on its upper. As seen on previous iterations, the adidas Predator Freestyle finishes with Samba's grippy outsole, making the sneaker ready for chill activities or even a quick impromptu game with the guys.

For the latest, adidas has dressed its everyday Predator sneaker in a Mexico National Team look, realizing the model with stunning minty green colors plus darker green and red accents, like the soccer's teams colors.

Not enough Team Mexico vibes for ya? adidas places Mexico's unmistakable team crest on the heel, an excellent, subtle addition for the real Mexico stans out there.

But if you aren't a Mexico fanatic, adidas also offers the Predator Freestyle in an Argentina flavor. Both colorways are now available on adidas' website for the afforable price of $100.

adidas turning its iconic Preds into causal shoes continues to be a sight to behold. The sneakers only get better as killer mashups and everyday steppers largely reminiscent of the OG.

Even when wrapped up in extra soccer energy, the Predator can do wrong.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
