It's a Mule, It's a Sneaker, It's Martine Rose's Nike Shox Collab

Brand: Martine Rose x Nike

Model: Shox Mule MR4

Release Date: July 7

Buy: Martine Rose's online store

Editor’s Notes: Back in June, we got first glimpses at Martine Rose's sneakers...wait, loafers...no, mules? Regardless of what you call them, Martine Rose's Nike Shox Mule MR4 now has an official release date, and it's arriving sooner than you think.

During Martine Rose's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation, the brand saw its usual suspects of hyperbolic staples, ranging from oversized sporty tracksuits to Canadian tuxes.

Naturally, guests couldn't resist the urge to gawk at Martine Rose's latest Nike Shox-mule collaboration, an amalgamate step-up from the brand's overtly chunky Nike dad shoes.

All squared-toe and pumped with the famed Shox absorbers, the collaborative shoe strengthen cases for both the mule-ment and sneels (sneaker-heels) wave, all the while reintroducing a tired Swoosh icon.

A fashion maverick known for exaggerated silhouettes, Martine Rose reinterprets the Nike Shox into formal-worthy kicks, blurring the lines between "getting off the plane and getting on the pitch," according to a statement.

How did the latest Martine Rose x Nike shoe come to be? Well, I've got one word for you: women.

After watching the inequalities in sport unfold before her eyes, Rose utilized the latest Nike collaboration to celebrate the mighty women of game.

In conjunction with the women's football championships in the UK, Martine Rose tapped a diverse group of women in football to lead the brand's Nike Shox Mule MR4 release campaign.

From Ukrainian players like Maria Romanchenko to Hope Powell, England's first Black female football manager, Rose's Nike campaign underscores each woman's extraordinary impact, ultimately reaching far beyond the game itself.

Yeah, the Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4 debuted alongside the brand's SS23 collection, but luckily, you won't have to wait a whole year to flex your dressy kicks (or kick-y mules). Hybrid footwear lovers prep yourselves, because the shoe is slated to hit shelves in mere hours.

