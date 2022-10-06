Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ain't No Birthday Like a Stone Island Birthday

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
1 / 4

Birthdays are always a big occasion, whether you like to celebrate them or not. Some are, of course, bigger than others – 40 years? That's one worth sticking in your diary. For Stone Island, this year marks four decades in the apparel game, four decades of showcasing the brightest and best of technical outerwear, and for that, it's going large.

We've already marveled at everything that Stone Island, Carlo Rivetti, and the designers (or better yet, scientists) behind him have achieved over the years, so if you haven't already checked that out, it's worth your time. The team's achieved some pretty nifty things with reflective materials, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With the year somehow already tumbling towards its end, things are turning up a notch behind the doors of the Italian powerhouse, with an even greater focus on these anniversary celebrations.

Fall/Winter 2022 is, of course, in full swing at this point, with new Ghost deliveries touching down, as well as revived classic camos, but there's always time for more. Right?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Next in line is the 82/22 40th anniversary outerwear selection, which, once again, revisits an iconic era of the brand to offer something familiar yet fresh.

Edna Mode might have said "no capes," but SI disagrees. First in line is a reinterpretation of the ‘982 Tela Stella cape. This piece comprises two capes as one – an outer, lightweight non-woven fabric protected by a translucent polyurethane cover with a ripstop motif and an inner woolen cloth.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The two additional pieces of outerwear (all of which you can find online at Stone Island) are a lightweight micro felt with ripstop, fireman-like jacket, and a Primaloft Anorak. Each comes in statement palettes emblazoned with the 82/22 graphic motif – essentially, these are modern pieces of history.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Noon GoonsGo Leopard Denim Pant Brown
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonX-Mission 4 Black/Ebony/Gum
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkSkyline Tee Tinto Capo Cream
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now