Highsnobiety

Is This Stone Island Bomber the Ultimate Spring Jacket?

in StyleWords By Ana Calderon

By now, your wardrobe should be filled with transitional pieces. As we eagerly await the temperatures to rise, it's always good to have some backup for those breezy summer nights. Workwear pants, light knitwear, and of course, bomber jackets are crucial for this season’s mood swings. This bright green Stone Island Bomber Jacket will become your lifesaver.

Stone Island is no newcomer in the bomber jacket game. The Italian brand is already famed for its luxurious outerwear pieces, and its premium jacket craftsmanship dominates. Its designs tend to jump between neutral color palettes, and that’s why we often opt for its staples. However, with the launch of its Shadow Project line, the brand is venturing into a bolder universe by experimenting with bright colorways and new fabrics. And, this green bomber jacket does it with aplomb.

This Stone Island Bomber Jacket is composed of a cotton blend and polyester, which creates a semi-sheer ripstop organza material. The piece also has the kind of ribbed cuffs and hems that characterize every MA-1 bomber jacket. Besides its striking bright green colorway, it has two inner removable straps for practical carrying.

During spring, it can be easy to rely on the same muted tones we lived by during winter, but Stone Island wants us to go bold this season, and we’re listening. Take the plunge with this bright green bomber jacket and pop some color into your transitional closet.

Shop the spring-ready organza Stone Island Bomber Jacket below.

Bomber Jacket

Bomber Jacket

$1300

Stone Island

Buy at Harvey Nichols

