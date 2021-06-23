How Many Pockets Can You Count in Stone Island's FW21/22 Outerwear Collection?

Brand: Stone Island

Season: Autumn/Winter '021 '022

Key Pieces: Anything with pockets! So... everything? For that reason and more, the rust puffer jacket stands out. With aviation notes in the construction, such as the high collar, nylon textile, elbow pads, and the slightly tapered waist, it recalls vintage pilot suits.

Release Date: TBC (expected to arrive in the coming months)

Buy: Stone Island’s website

Editor's Notes: Stone Island is back with some more military-inspired goodness – and lots of pockets.

For its Fall/Winter 2021-22 offering, the Italian luxury outfitter offers a broad range of outerwear inspired by military codes, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also through the use of new fabrics and treatments.

The outerwear options tell a unique color story, presented in sea moss green, forest green, rust, fuchsia, and a light new take on tiger camo.

The utilitarian style is marked by the many pockets. This emphasis on visual storage extends from puffers to other shell coats and jackets in the collection, which come in dusty pink, powder blue, and green. Elsewhere, the collection contains sweaters, other lightweight pieces ideal for layering, and a waist-length pea coat.

Take a look at the first images of Stone Island's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 Icon Imagery above and expect to see the collection arrive in stores and online in the coming months.

