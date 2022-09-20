Stone Island Shadow Project Writes Chapter 2

With the dust having long settled on Stone Island Shadow Project's first product offering of FW22, the brand has kicked open the doors on the second chapter, marking an exciting step forward for the collection and Shadow Project as a whole.

Keeping up with everything that Stone Island has to offer throughout the year is certainly a hobby. Like it or not, once you've taken the bait and got yourself hooked on the first round of icon imagery at the start of Spring/Summer, you'll soon find yourself six months down the line, scratching the surface of what Fall/Winter will offer from its iconic outerwear component.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

If you're like me and find yourself equally as glued to Shadow Project as you are SI's mainline, then 2022 has been far from disappointing. Don't get me wrong; Shadow Project never falters – it's the weird, whacky, and wild of the brand, but SS22 and FW22 have really carved out a unique path.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

By splitting these seasonal deliveries into two alternate chapters, SI has presented focused takes on each of the transitional periods. Now, with the move into fall covered, Shadow Project looks forward to winter with its heavier-set fabrications and high-performing functional lines.

This, of course, begins with outerwear, where a GORE-TEX parka with removable puffer jacket liner steals the show. This piece is classic Stone Island, offering slick style, weather protection, and peak functionality. Why invest big bucks in one piece when you can get two in one?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Further excitement lies in the collection's knitwear which combines wool and nylon yarns for an unmissable two-tone effect, while t-shirt options go heavy on graphics, resulting in some of the most striking finishes the brand has seen to date.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stone Island Shadow Project FW22 Chapter 2 isn't one to be missed – you can shop the new selection by heading over to Stone Island, where you'll also find the first few bursts of product from the brand's mainline collections.