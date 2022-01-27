Stone Island Shadow Project Feels at Ease For Its SS22 Collection

Stone Island Shadow Project's fine-tuned material research is kicking back for Spring/Summer 2022, offering a two-pronged collection that looks and feels more relaxed than ever.

If you've ever dreamt of sand between your toes, cocktail in hand, badge proud at the arm, only to see said dream quickly dissolve into chaos because your Raso Gommato Camo Print OVD Jacket clearly isn't practical under the sun; then Shadow Project SS22 is your savior.

Sure, Stone Island is no stranger to a light softshell, short-sleeved polo shirt, or tee; it even has season-specific versions of its classic sweatshirts, yet no collection has looked quite as transitional and at ease as this.

For the first look at this year's releases within the project, menswear archetypes, fit, material research, and detail-oriented design remain the core foundations of the product line, yet taken a step further through the creation of two alternate "chapters."

These chapters, created as parallels, address the needs of function and use, with the first looking at the transitional period between seasons – looking to equip wearers for city life while affording them a relaxed look and feel.

Chapter 1 comes rooted in a pretty concise palette of pinks, greens, beige tones, orange, and black, offering up a range that is (for Shadow Project) characteristically wearable while also allowing for some pretty bold statement pieces.

Pants this season are distinctly more relaxed in fit, with a wider silhouette, seemingly rooted in a Japanese point of inspiration – and to be honest, they look seriously ideal for those warmer days yet to come.

Check out the first look at Stone Island Shadow Project Spring/Summer 2022 above, and head on over to the SI site for first dibs.