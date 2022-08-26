Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Of Course, Neo-Hippie Label STORY mfg. Revived Fashion Catalogs

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Story Mfg
1 / 19

The joy of the catalog is that it's a tangible object. For those from Gen Z who've never handled one, image a sort of bound 'zine containing crisp pages of printed matter issued by a store or brand in order to promote its wares in a pre-internet age. They went the way of the dinosaur far before Sears went belly-up and it'd take a real nut to actually wanna bring back the fashion catalog: enter STORY Mfg.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, to be clear, a lot of fashion brands still print physical lookbooks and linesheets. There's actually almost no shortage of stylized, editorialized, glossy print editions of seasonal campaigns and collections. But that isn't what STORY's up to this time.

What STORY has in mind is a proper catalog, something that's as granola-crunchy as old-school Patagonia and The North Face marketing materials.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The idea isn't just to spread the word of STORY Mfg's lush Fall/Winter 2022 collection (though that certainly doesn't hurt!) but to present an idealized vision of co-founder Saeed Al-Rubeyi's outdoorsy inspirations.

That's only a piece of the STORY Mfg. puzzle, to be sure, but the British brand does generate ample influence from its admiration of vintage sportswear and outdoor gear, so it's certainly fitting to offer a visual homage by way of an intentionally cluttered, charmingly lo-fi catalog.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"This was my first shoot for Story mfg. after joining in April this year, and with it we wanted to capture the un-fashion honesty of outdoor catalogues from the '80s, '90s and '00s that featured people exploring the countryside in their own natural way," STORY team member Jordan explained.

Appropriate for a buncha ardently stylish neo-hippies with their tie-dyed shirts and baggy, mushroom-stuffed cargo pants.

Story Mfg
1 / 27

And the catalog is indeed a physical thing! Visit STORY's flagship store in Brighton for the real deal or peruse the catalog in full online.

Otherwise, you can merely admire the editorial imagery, which shows some handsomely hairy fellows enjoying the beautiful outdoors, basking in the rays of Cheddar Valley in Somerset. Yes, Cheddar Valley is a real place and, yes, it's as adorable as you'd imagine.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"I want to ape old Patagonia and L.L. Bean outdoor books, but [co-founder] Katy is reminded more of quaint British brands like The Sweater Shop," Al-Rubeyi explained. "The feeling of all those [publications] is this kind of pure display of clothing as product to wear in your life rather than lofty art pieces to collect."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The photos alone ought to speak for themselves but even the simple act of putting together a bonafide printed and bound catalog is an obvious signifier that STORY is very much going against the grain of the fashion industry's craving for new, new, new.

No, it ain't cool. But that's why there ain't no school like the old school.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenHeger T-Shirt Yellow
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KeenZerraport II Magnet/Magnet
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPFlint Pant Hamilton Brown Rinsed
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
  • ModelsJim Sweet, Jack Bessant
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • The Fashion Files: Levi's®, Linen, and the Laws of Spring Style
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now