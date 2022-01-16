Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

STORY mfg. Says Stay Positive!

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
story mfg fw22 collection lookbook (32)
1 / 9

Brand: STORY mfg.

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Release Date: Summer 2022

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop, STORY mfg.'s website

Editor's Notes: STORY mfg. makes it look easy but its intricately-dyed, hand-knit, and generously oversized apparel is truly an international effort and, like the brand itself, is very much a labor of love.

Co-founders Saeed and Katy Al-Rubeyi have made much (deserving) noise about the craft that informs STORY, going to great lengths to explain the effort they put into each collection with utter transparency. One day the rest of the industry will hopefully catch up.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
1 / 23

"We make stuff from scratch," Saeed explained in a recent STORY mfg. blog post.

"We go slow because if we want something (a fabric, a trim, packaging) we generally have to make it ourselves. It takes a long time, often we have to make a tool, to make a tool, to make a tool, to make the thing we want."

We toss around terms like slow fashion so often that they tend to lose meaning but STORY's patient production humbly epitomizes the concept.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fall/Winter 2022, "Try Try Try" sees STORY again tinkering with natural dyes (including hues derived from soil, plants, and berries) and demonstrating the breadth of its artisan craftspeople's painstaking craft with a lush spread of time-consuming creations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The messaging here is one of pure positivity: don't give up and don't be hard on yourself (or the planet)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Militaria silhouettes originally designed for combat are repurposed with post-hippy ease: field jackets are transformed by corduroy, patchwork and plenty of pockets while cargo pants are dyed and occasionally accented by block-printed symbols of benevolence provided by artist Shana Sadeghi-Ray.

The perfect accompaniment to its recent District Vision collaboration, STORY's signature crocheted scarves and pullover jackets return with peppy patterns aplenty. It all complemen ts the down-on-the-prairie aesthetic provided by loose-gauge knitwear and stitched skirts.

Shop STORY mfg.

Sold out
Story mfg.Short On Time Jacket Ecru Nice Trip
$455.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Snack Shirt Night Clamp
$350.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Grateful Tee LS Lilac Sleepyhead
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Stash Bag Peace Power Black
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
  • StylingDaniel Pacitti
  • AssistantCharlie Hibbert
  • ModelsDaniel Pacitti, Sofia Pace, Timothy D’Cruz, Marina Ontanaya
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Get In—Tommy Hilfiger Is Behind the Wheel of "F1® The Movie"
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Levi's® Roundtable Talk Says Classics Are Back
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now