STORY mfg. and District Vision Just Made Biodegradable Sunglasses

District Vision's Takeyoshi sunglasses are described by the brand as being "the most comfortable sports frame" and now, having collaborated with STORY mfg., it can also boast that they are biodegradable.

STORY mfg.'s unparalleled dedication to creating products responsibly without compromising style means Highsnobiety has fallen somewhat in love with the brand’s hand-woven designs. Now, as part of this entry into the world of eyewear courtesy of District Vision, we’re excited to see that both brands have found common ground in their enthusiasm for craftsmanship and considered design.

Handmade in Japan, the sunglasses feature District Vision Earth Tech which is created using the cellulose of non-edible plant scraps. This makes the frame of the sunglasses part of a closed-loop system, which is code for them being both biodegradable and recyclable — although the labels are keen to emphasize that this only once you have removed its lenses, nose pads, and ear pads.

The deep brown bio-plastic frame is complemented by District Vision’s D+ Black Rose lenses that adapt to different light conditions, making them appear to switch between darker and lower shades. The design is signed off with the phrase "الحركة بركة", which translates to 'movement is a blessing' in one of STORY mfg. co-founder Saeed Al-Rubeyi's mother tongues.

The sunglasses arrive alongside a "sun pouch" in which they can be carried. The naturally-dyed bag features a crochet brown checkerboard design with a string that allows you to hang it around your neck. One of many examples of STORY mfg.'s focus on community, the collaborative label in the pouch is block printed at an Autism center run by mothers in partnership with Tharangini Studio.

Alongside the carrying bag is also a special-edition necklace that features a foot-shaped pendant hand-carved from soapstone and finished with tulsi wood beads.

The sunglasses and accompanying goodies are available now from STORY mfg. and District Vision's online store. Check them out in the editorial above, shot in Goa, India.

Shop More Sunglasses at the Highsnobiety Shop