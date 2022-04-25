The STORY Mfg. Cinematic Universe Continues Expanding (Gently)

Wouldn't the fashion biz be a nicer place if more brands collaborated for the sake of creative expression instead of meaningless production. I'd have to assume that STORY Mfg. feels similarly, as the British brand is behind a new project called Gentle Fullness that's all about thoughtful slow fashion.

Gentle Fullness devises daily drivers with an eye on approachability. The cuts are loose (but not too loose), the patterns are fun, and the fabrication is as ethical as anything else done by STORY Mfg. or its Gentle Fullness collaborators, Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective.

Garments are cut to reflect the teams' shared taste for old school militaria and flower power hippywear, yielding zippered (and block-printed) trail jackets, full cargo pants, and recycled cotton T-shirts printed with cute kitties and psychedelic swirls.

The concise Spring/Summer 2022 collection is all available on Gentle Fullness' website and stockists like SSENSE and Goodhood, priced from £60 to £435 (about $76 to $555).

It's not a diffusion label as much as another interesting project within the orbit of STORY Mfg.'s stylish universe.

“Change is natural,” STORY co-founders Saeed and Katy Al-Rubeyi told Highsnobiety last year. It's great to stay the course but even better to shake things up, within reason.

For instance, even before its killer Reebok collab, STORY had taken a stab at footwear (several, in fact) and side projects via LOESS.

Hence why the indie label takes on interesting partnerships and new adventures at its own pace. Patience is its own virtue and all that but that doesn't mean that there ain't no room to innovate.