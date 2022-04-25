Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The STORY Mfg. Cinematic Universe Continues Expanding (Gently)

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Gentle Fullness
1 / 16

Wouldn't the fashion biz be a nicer place if more brands collaborated for the sake of creative expression instead of meaningless production. I'd have to assume that STORY Mfg. feels similarly, as the British brand is behind a new project called Gentle Fullness that's all about thoughtful slow fashion.

Gentle Fullness devises daily drivers with an eye on approachability. The cuts are loose (but not too loose), the patterns are fun, and the fabrication is as ethical as anything else done by STORY Mfg. or its Gentle Fullness collaborators, Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Garments are cut to reflect the teams' shared taste for old school militaria and flower power hippywear, yielding zippered (and block-printed) trail jackets, full cargo pants, and recycled cotton T-shirts printed with cute kitties and psychedelic swirls.

The concise Spring/Summer 2022 collection is all available on Gentle Fullness' website and stockists like SSENSE and Goodhood, priced from £60 to £435 (about $76 to $555).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's not a diffusion label as much as another interesting project within the orbit of STORY Mfg.'s stylish universe.

“Change is natural,” STORY co-founders Saeed and Katy Al-Rubeyi told Highsnobiety last year. It's great to stay the course but even better to shake things up, within reason.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Gentle Fullness
1 / 25

For instance, even before its killer Reebok collab, STORY had taken a stab at footwear (several, in fact) and side projects via LOESS.

Hence why the indie label takes on interesting partnerships and new adventures at its own pace. Patience is its own virtue and all that but that doesn't mean that there ain't no room to innovate.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Stone Island21857 Garment-Dyed Fissato T-Shirt Olive Green
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone Island99576 Nylon Metal Cap Yellow
$140.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Is Heineken a Beauty Brand Now?
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now