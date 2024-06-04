Sign up to never miss a drop
Yeah, But Have You Ever Tried Styling Your Signature Scent?

in BeautyWords By Donovan Barnett
We've said it before and we’ll say it again: Fragrance is a fundamental part of your wardrobe. Like your OOTD, your scent can reflect your mood, personality, and plans. Adding a fragrance to your ‘fit only amplifies its impact. Like clothes, perfumes can elicit different aesthetics: some are warm and bright and others are cold and dark; some are sexy and mysterious and others are bubbly and playful. 

So, how do you match your perfume to your wardrobe?

To help you find a scent that reflects your wardrobe, we've styled some of our favorite perfumes, creating entire personas for each of our picks.

Picking your signature scents for your outfits. 

Diptyque - Tam Dao

Notes: mysore, sandalwood, cedar cypress coriander

The persona: The Berlin Creative

The style: Tam Dao feels grounded and homey, with an air of sensuality. It's giving "rich hipster," which is not necessarily bad. 

Our character is a streetwear nerd but sticks to understated, luxury workwear — occasionally, they’ll mix things up with a nod to Berlin's underground party scene. On the weekend, you’ll find them somewhere between Soho House and Mauerpark. 

Image on Highsnobiety
DiptyqueTam Dao Eau de Toilette
$180
Buy at ssense

Shop "The Berlin Creative" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Shrunken Fullzip Polo
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Ground Up Pant
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Salomon
XT PU.RE Advanced
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
GmbH
Eldar Gloss Coated Jersey
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Jacquemus
Le Cabas Cuerda
$770
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente
LoveBears Cap
$70

Penhaligon's - Halfeti 

Notes: green notes, mugwort, bergamot grapefruit, rose, saffron, jasmine, cardamom, cumin, lily of the valley, nutmeg, violet, cypress, lavender, cinnamon, resins, sandalwood, cedar amber, musk, patchouli, leather, oud, tonka bean, vanilla

The persona: The Heir

The style: You might have seen The Heir unironically dancing in their summer home on TikTok to "Murder On The Dancefloor" after Saltburn's release. Halfeti smells casually rich, just like  Jacob Elordi's character in the aforementioned movie

The Heir’s wardrobe has some Margiela here, the casual Meta Campania there. There may even be some Brioni pants lying around this person's Oxford dorm room floor and an heirloom 1980s Patek Philippe on their wrist. 

Image on Highsnobiety
Penhaligon'sHalfeti Eau de Parfum
$145
Buy at Nordstrom

Shop "The Heir" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Meta Campania Collective
Owen Zip-Up Jacket
$990
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Wool Gilet
$890
Image on Highsnobiety
Auralee
Hard Twist Finx Organdy S
$415
Image on Highsnobiety
Levi's
1955 501 Jeans
$545
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Calfskin Replica Sneakers
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Hatton Labs
Mini Cuban Bracelet
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Chevalier Ring
$420

Frédéric Malle - En Passant 

Notes: lilac, cedar, cucumber absolute, white musk, rice, wheat

The persona: The Individual

The style: The Individual is proud of their eccentricities — this, in turn, helps them pull off En Passant, a juicy, aquatic concoction. The Individual values quality, but isn’t afraid to pair high and low. They have mastered the art of mixing and matching pieces from brands and decades that most wouldn't dare to style together. 

Image on Highsnobiety
Frederic MalleEn Passant Parfum
$355
Buy at Nordstrom

Shop "The Individual" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente
Swimming Sinning Shirt
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Marni
Knit Tank Top
$715
Image on Highsnobiety
Jacquemus
Le Pantalon Marrone
$620
Image on Highsnobiety
HOKA
Ora Primo
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Marni
Check Jacquard Tote Bag
$605
Image on Highsnobiety
Port Tanger
Ayreen
$310

Tiziana Terenzi - Kirke

Notes: pear, peach, passion fruit, raspberry blackcurrant, sand, lily of the valley, musk heliotrope, vanilla, patchouli, sandalwood

The persona: Little Miss Vacation

The style: Little Miss Vacation thrives, jumping from one sandy spot to the next. And it's not just for the sunshine, cocktails, and vacation flings — they love the outfits that come with sunshine and leisure: summer silks, airy linens, sunny colorways, and relaxed cuts. Kirke’s fruity top notes make a perfect match for breezy resort wear.

Image on Highsnobiety
TIZIANA TERENZIKirke Extrait de Parfum
$254
Buy at Harvey Nichols

Shop the "Little Miss Vacation" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
BODE
See You at the Barn Short
$595
Image on Highsnobiety
J.W. Anderson
Anchor Embroidery Tank To
$138
Image on Highsnobiety
Stockholm Surfboard Club
Elaine Shorts
$255
Image on Highsnobiety
Hatton Labs
Daisy Pearl Bracelet
$375
Image on Highsnobiety
Port Tanger x Renell Medr
Mektoub
$290
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Stan Smith
$120

Argos - Triumph of Bacchus  

Notes: white peach, rum, green apple, saffron, tonka bean, jasmine, patchouli vetiver, tobacco, amber, musk, vanilla, mysore 

The persona: Mr.Mysterious

The style: Vibrant jazz clubs and boozy dive bars are TK’s natural habitat. This person knows they smell good and exudes confidence. Their clothes might not make much noise, but their scent lingers in a room, catching the attention of every person they walk by.

Image on Highsnobiety
ArgosTriumph Of Bacchus
$245
Buy at Argos

Shop the "Mr. Mysterious" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Bonsai
Oversize Knit Polo
$335
Image on Highsnobiety
Thames
Cantering Trousers
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Single-Breasted Coat
$1300
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
CAMPERLAB
Vamonos Leather Wallabee
$320
Image on Highsnobiety
Dries Van Noten
Chain Bracelet
$280
Image on Highsnobiety
Braun
Gents BN0035 Classic Chro
$350

DS & Durga - Black Magenta 

Notes: galbanum, pink pineapple, black pepper, carnation, iris, concrete, orange blossom, balkan, tobacco, sandalwood, black amber

The persona: The Neon Demon

The style: Black Magenta is nocturnal, puckish, and alluring — just like The Neon Demon, an insider who never shies away from a wild night out. The party follows them; their personality is as vivid as their ‘fits.

Image on Highsnobiety
D.S & DurgaBlack Magenta Eau de Parfum
$210
Buy at Nordstrom

Shop "The Neon Demon" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Oakley
BXTR Metal
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gerrit Jacob
Mesh Long-Sleeve
$114
Image on Highsnobiety
Hatton Labs
hatton-labs-rope-chain-si
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Stone Island
Crossbody Bag
$195
Image on Highsnobiety
NTS x Highsnobiety
Brushed Nylon Skirt
$90
Image on Highsnobiety
Salomon
XT-4 OG
$190

Matière Premiere - Falcon Leather

Notes: Finnish birch, tar saffron, Spanish labdanum, siam, benzoin absolute

The persona:  The Leather Lover

The style: The leather lover knows how to put together an outfit that will turn heads on and offline — masterfully blending their favorite material with different cuts, and accessories to make a statement.

Image on Highsnobiety
MATIERE PREMIEREFalcon Leather Eau De Parfum
$239
Buy at Harvey Nichols

Shop "The Leather Lover" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Distressed Leather Jacket
$2200
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Leather Shoulder Bag
$1400
Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Superslim Bracelet
$90
Image on Highsnobiety
Jean Paul Gaultier
High Neck Long Dress
$286
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Leather Tabi Ankle Boot
$1200

Dedcool - Milk 

Notes: bergamot, white musk, amber

The persona: The Stoic

The style: The stoic is the ultimate minimalist. They’re not one to fall for flashy marketing tricks, opting instead for products that will stand the test of time.

Image on Highsnobiety
Ded CoolMilk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance
$90
Buy at Ded Cool

Shop "The Stoic" Outfit

Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Vast Cut
$395
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Y Belt 35MM
$250
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Dries Van Noten
Croom Shirt
$375

Curated by Julia Hackelsberger

Want to keep browsing? Head to Highsnobiety Beauty for the latest beauty news and our guide to all things fragrance. Download the Highsnobiety app to stay up to date on the go.

