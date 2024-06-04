Yeah, But Have You Ever Tried Styling Your Signature Scent?

We've said it before and we’ll say it again: Fragrance is a fundamental part of your wardrobe. Like your OOTD, your scent can reflect your mood, personality, and plans. Adding a fragrance to your ‘fit only amplifies its impact. Like clothes, perfumes can elicit different aesthetics: some are warm and bright and others are cold and dark; some are sexy and mysterious and others are bubbly and playful.

So, how do you match your perfume to your wardrobe?

To help you find a scent that reflects your wardrobe, we've styled some of our favorite perfumes, creating entire personas for each of our picks.

Picking your signature scents for your outfits.

Diptyque - Tam Dao

Notes: mysore, sandalwood, cedar cypress coriander

The persona: The Berlin Creative

The style: Tam Dao feels grounded and homey, with an air of sensuality. It's giving "rich hipster," which is not necessarily bad.

Our character is a streetwear nerd but sticks to understated, luxury workwear — occasionally, they’ll mix things up with a nod to Berlin's underground party scene. On the weekend, you’ll find them somewhere between Soho House and Mauerpark.

Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Toilette $180 Buy at ssense

Penhaligon's - Halfeti

Notes: green notes, mugwort, bergamot grapefruit, rose, saffron, jasmine, cardamom, cumin, lily of the valley, nutmeg, violet, cypress, lavender, cinnamon, resins, sandalwood, cedar amber, musk, patchouli, leather, oud, tonka bean, vanilla

The persona: The Heir

The style: You might have seen The Heir unironically dancing in their summer home on TikTok to "Murder On The Dancefloor" after Saltburn's release. Halfeti smells casually rich, just like Jacob Elordi's character in the aforementioned movie.

The Heir’s wardrobe has some Margiela here, the casual Meta Campania there. There may even be some Brioni pants lying around this person's Oxford dorm room floor and an heirloom 1980s Patek Philippe on their wrist.

Penhaligon's Halfeti Eau de Parfum $145 Buy at Nordstrom

Frédéric Malle - En Passant

Notes: lilac, cedar, cucumber absolute, white musk, rice, wheat

The persona: The Individual

The style: The Individual is proud of their eccentricities — this, in turn, helps them pull off En Passant, a juicy, aquatic concoction. The Individual values quality, but isn’t afraid to pair high and low. They have mastered the art of mixing and matching pieces from brands and decades that most wouldn't dare to style together.

Frederic Malle En Passant Parfum $355 Buy at Nordstrom

Tiziana Terenzi - Kirke

Notes: pear, peach, passion fruit, raspberry blackcurrant, sand, lily of the valley, musk heliotrope, vanilla, patchouli, sandalwood

The persona: Little Miss Vacation

The style: Little Miss Vacation thrives, jumping from one sandy spot to the next. And it's not just for the sunshine, cocktails, and vacation flings — they love the outfits that come with sunshine and leisure: summer silks, airy linens, sunny colorways, and relaxed cuts. Kirke’s fruity top notes make a perfect match for breezy resort wear.

TIZIANA TERENZI Kirke Extrait de Parfum $254 Buy at Harvey Nichols

Argos - Triumph of Bacchus

Notes: white peach, rum, green apple, saffron, tonka bean, jasmine, patchouli vetiver, tobacco, amber, musk, vanilla, mysore

The persona: Mr.Mysterious

The style: Vibrant jazz clubs and boozy dive bars are TK’s natural habitat. This person knows they smell good and exudes confidence. Their clothes might not make much noise, but their scent lingers in a room, catching the attention of every person they walk by.

Argos Triumph Of Bacchus $245 Buy at Argos

DS & Durga - Black Magenta

Notes: galbanum, pink pineapple, black pepper, carnation, iris, concrete, orange blossom, balkan, tobacco, sandalwood, black amber

The persona: The Neon Demon

The style: Black Magenta is nocturnal, puckish, and alluring — just like The Neon Demon, an insider who never shies away from a wild night out. The party follows them; their personality is as vivid as their ‘fits.

D.S & Durga Black Magenta Eau de Parfum $210 Buy at Nordstrom

Matière Premiere - Falcon Leather

Notes: Finnish birch, tar saffron, Spanish labdanum, siam, benzoin absolute

The persona: The Leather Lover

The style: The leather lover knows how to put together an outfit that will turn heads on and offline — masterfully blending their favorite material with different cuts, and accessories to make a statement.

MATIERE PREMIERE Falcon Leather Eau De Parfum $239 Buy at Harvey Nichols

Dedcool - Milk

Notes: bergamot, white musk, amber

The persona: The Stoic

The style: The stoic is the ultimate minimalist. They’re not one to fall for flashy marketing tricks, opting instead for products that will stand the test of time.

Ded Cool Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance $90 Buy at Ded Cool

Curated by Julia Hackelsberger

