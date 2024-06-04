Yeah, But Have You Ever Tried Styling Your Signature Scent?

We've said it before and we’ll say it again: Fragrance is a fundamental part of your wardrobe. Like your OOTD, your scent can reflect your mood, personality, and plans. Adding a fragrance to your ‘fit only amplifies its impact. Like clothes, perfumes can elicit different aesthetics: some are warm and bright and others are cold and dark; some are sexy and mysterious and others are bubbly and playful.
So, how do you match your perfume to your wardrobe?
To help you find a scent that reflects your wardrobe, we've styled some of our favorite perfumes, creating entire personas for each of our picks.
Picking your signature scents for your outfits.
Diptyque - Tam Dao
Notes: mysore, sandalwood, cedar cypress coriander
The persona: The Berlin Creative
The style: Tam Dao feels grounded and homey, with an air of sensuality. It's giving "rich hipster," which is not necessarily bad.
Our character is a streetwear nerd but sticks to understated, luxury workwear — occasionally, they’ll mix things up with a nod to Berlin's underground party scene. On the weekend, you’ll find them somewhere between Soho House and Mauerpark.
Penhaligon's - Halfeti
Notes: green notes, mugwort, bergamot grapefruit, rose, saffron, jasmine, cardamom, cumin, lily of the valley, nutmeg, violet, cypress, lavender, cinnamon, resins, sandalwood, cedar amber, musk, patchouli, leather, oud, tonka bean, vanilla
The persona: The Heir
The style: You might have seen The Heir unironically dancing in their summer home on TikTok to "Murder On The Dancefloor" after Saltburn's release. Halfeti smells casually rich, just like Jacob Elordi's character in the aforementioned movie.
The Heir’s wardrobe has some Margiela here, the casual Meta Campania there. There may even be some Brioni pants lying around this person's Oxford dorm room floor and an heirloom 1980s Patek Philippe on their wrist.
Frédéric Malle - En Passant
Notes: lilac, cedar, cucumber absolute, white musk, rice, wheat
The persona: The Individual
The style: The Individual is proud of their eccentricities — this, in turn, helps them pull off En Passant, a juicy, aquatic concoction. The Individual values quality, but isn’t afraid to pair high and low. They have mastered the art of mixing and matching pieces from brands and decades that most wouldn't dare to style together.
Tiziana Terenzi - Kirke
Notes: pear, peach, passion fruit, raspberry blackcurrant, sand, lily of the valley, musk heliotrope, vanilla, patchouli, sandalwood
The persona: Little Miss Vacation
The style: Little Miss Vacation thrives, jumping from one sandy spot to the next. And it's not just for the sunshine, cocktails, and vacation flings — they love the outfits that come with sunshine and leisure: summer silks, airy linens, sunny colorways, and relaxed cuts. Kirke’s fruity top notes make a perfect match for breezy resort wear.
Argos - Triumph of Bacchus
Notes: white peach, rum, green apple, saffron, tonka bean, jasmine, patchouli vetiver, tobacco, amber, musk, vanilla, mysore
The persona: Mr.Mysterious
The style: Vibrant jazz clubs and boozy dive bars are TK’s natural habitat. This person knows they smell good and exudes confidence. Their clothes might not make much noise, but their scent lingers in a room, catching the attention of every person they walk by.
DS & Durga - Black Magenta
Notes: galbanum, pink pineapple, black pepper, carnation, iris, concrete, orange blossom, balkan, tobacco, sandalwood, black amber
The persona: The Neon Demon
The style: Black Magenta is nocturnal, puckish, and alluring — just like The Neon Demon, an insider who never shies away from a wild night out. The party follows them; their personality is as vivid as their ‘fits.
Matière Premiere - Falcon Leather
Notes: Finnish birch, tar saffron, Spanish labdanum, siam, benzoin absolute
The persona: The Leather Lover
The style: The leather lover knows how to put together an outfit that will turn heads on and offline — masterfully blending their favorite material with different cuts, and accessories to make a statement.
Dedcool - Milk
Notes: bergamot, white musk, amber
The persona: The Stoic
The style: The stoic is the ultimate minimalist. They’re not one to fall for flashy marketing tricks, opting instead for products that will stand the test of time.
Curated by Julia Hackelsberger
