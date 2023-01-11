Give Your UGGs a Break With SUICOKE x thisisneverthat

No one likes getting cold feet. That feeling of frozen toes is arguably the worst part of winter, making combatting it a priority. We all have our ways, whether that be thermal socks, doubling up, or fur-lined boots; many opt to keep it snug in UGGs, but if you're in the market for something fresh yet familiar, cast your eyes to the new thisisneverthat x SUICOKE drop.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep focused on weather-appropriate footwear this season, thanks to slides continually stealing the spotlight. Behind Nike's Calm and Air More Uptempo Slides, you'll find a world of seasonal selects dedicated to easing the frostiness of January.

When we start feeling ourselves slipping into colder days, it's easy to run to your beloved UGGs. Everyone does it; Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Adam Sandler have made an effort to show theirs some love.

While you can't go wrong with a pair, there's no time like the present to switch it up with something new.

A perfect blend of Japanese and Korean design sensibilities, the coming together of SUICOKE and thisisneverthat falls somewhere in the middle of an UGG and YEEZY NSTLD Boot stylistically.

Fans of SUICOKE will be familiar with the two silhouettes, the Bower and Pepper, which have offered up toasty comfort within the brand's arsenal for some time now. These versions, however, are refreshed in suede.

Taking on an extremely wearable palette of beige tones, the pairing will undoubtedly be met with open arms when they touch down online on January 12.