My, What Hairy Feet Suicoke & Midorikawa Have

Midorikawa and Suicoke are back at it, folks. And if you thought their previous post-pedi Five Finger shoes were wild, think again.

Feast your eyes on the pair's latest creation: a fresh gathering of Vibram's Five Finger shoes featuring those triggering toenails and lots of fur.

Toenail shoes by Suicoke and Midorikawa are one thing. But throwing in some fur with the painted toes for a shoe collab resembling a yassified Big Foot is another deal.

For the latest, Midorikawa and Suicoke offer up four furry options to live out your Little Miss Abominable Creature dreams, including both high-top and low-top iterations.

For the high-cut pairs, fans can choose from smooth green faux fur with bright pink toenails or green fur with blue toenails. Now, as for the lows, the colorways may be calmer — just ivory and grey — but their fluff is slightly more unruly. Either way, fans can still count on new paint coatings for the toesies.

1 / 4 SUICOKE

Set to launch on Dover Street Market Ginza and Suicoke's websites, Midorikawa and Suicoke's faux fur Five Fingers will drop on Wednesday, October 18, with the high-tops going for 37,400 yen (roughly $250) and the low-tops priced at 35,200 yen ($235).

Funny enough, Suicoke and Midorikawa's new collab won't be the only head-turning shoe releasig that day. Cactus Plant Flea Market's insane Nike Air Flea 2 will also release on Wednesday the 18th.

They don't call it Wild Wednesday for nothing.