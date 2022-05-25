Summer's Here & So Is Engineered Garments x Suicoke

When it comes to collaborations, Engineered Garments really knows its onions, which is why we’re pretty chuffed to see Daiki Suzuki's outfit return alongside Japanese sandal brand Suicoke for Spring/Summer 2022, the pair's first collaboration.

While its durable workwear-inspired apparel remains a main focus, EG has a rich history in the world of footwear collaborations, with notable link-ups alongside the likes of Vans Vault, HOKA ONE ONE and, my personal favorite, Dr. Martens.

This season though, is turning its attention towards warmer climates with Suicoke to deliver a duo of colorful outdoors-ready KAW sandals which are ready and raring to grace any beach, pool, or bar this summer.

Decorated with the Japanese footwear company's branding on one of two adjustable straps and a subtle EG logo on the footbed, both iterations sit atop Suicoke’s jagged-but-comfortable rippled Vibram sole.

The main attraction, though, is the watercolor-y camouflage printed in cool hues and earthy greens atop each sandal's large forefoot strap.

The EG x Suicoke KAW collaboration is slated to drop on May 27 at Nepenthes' website and global stores and Suicoke's site.

Alongside EG’s recent doubling down on footwear over the past few years, the New York-based label has continued to deliver its usual spread of appealingly approachable apparel, most recently in the form of a Fall/Winter 2022 collection that was unexpectedly inspired by the landmark 2019 movie The Lighthouse.

Midway through 2021, the brand even teamed up with Master & Dynamic to design a pair of limited-edition wireless headphones, a timely reminder that Suzuki's collaborative imagination has no limits.