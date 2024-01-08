Sign up to never miss a drop
Look On My Toe Shoe Mules, Ye Mighty, and Despair

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

When Percy Bysshe Shelley described the terror-inducing power of pharaoh Ramesses II in Ozymandias, he may as well have been describing the backless toe shoes that Otto 958 created with Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. Perfectly analogous, really.

Otto 958, the IYKYK creative imprint overseen by UK-based designer Kiko Kostadinov and art gallery Morán Morán, produces plenty of stuff that'd pass for a fashion equivalent of an inside joke — T-shirts printed with references parseable only by the designers themselves, sweaters rebuilt as an oblique homage to Kostadinov's groundbreaking Stüssy collab — but its Suicoke toe shoe mules are a gag that anyone can get.

Except it's not really a joke. These bad boys are for real.

If you need any tangible proof that God is dead, behold. No extant deity would willingly allow its supplicants to blaspheme so aggressively, surely.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Note that Otto 958 wasn't the originator of the backless toe shoe. Suicoke deserves credit for originating the design as the NIN-SABO, as much credit as anyone deserves for slicing the heels off a pair of toe shoes.

But Otto 958 is pedestaling (really makes you think) the toe shoe mule in a way as to bring newfound attention to the traumatizing silhouette, wrapping the toe shoe in blue tones and stitching its "O" logo atop the forefoot, or whatever's left of it.

The etymology of the design is far more palatable than the shoes: Suicoke has long utilized the soles created by Italian company Vibram for its sandals and over time, Suicoke and Vibram's intimate relationship fostered experimental and eco-conscious footwear designs.

Unfortunately, that includes Vibram's Five Fingers shoe, which is really just a slipper with visible toes.

It's funny, the more I see these toe shoes, the more I'm reminded that tastes are shifting all around me. I'm as displeased by the Five Fingers now as ever but the broadening tastes of the greater fashion sphere means that more and more people see the Five Fingers not as vile but as pleasantly adventurous.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Excuse me, but I was of the impression that the fewer feet in our lives, the better.

The Five Fingers upsets this civilized instinct by reminding the viewer that there are toes hidden beneath this thin veneer of plastic and mesh. It's what makes the especially weird Suicoke toe shoes so disconcerting and, when they go the extra mile design-wise, so grotesquely fascinating.

To Otto 958's credit, the Vibram toe shoes are a massive stylistic evolution from the ASICS sneaker collaboration it rolled out last year, so no one can accuse it of playing things safe.

As for accusing it of normalizing the toe shoe, well, guilty as charged.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
