Suicoke & Midorikawa Drop Horrifyingly Fleshy Toenail Shoes

Brand: Midorikawa x Suicoke

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: November 19

Price: $268

Buy: Suicoke's web store, SSENSE, H.Lorenzo, and select stockists

Editor's Notes: Toe shoes are divisive to begin with but Japanese label Midorikawa's anatomical take on the Vibram FiveFingers silhouette makes the style even worse by adding... toenails.

The 2021 LVHM Prize-shortlisted brand has earned a huge domestic following with its heavily deconstructed menswear staples inspired by "unfashionable apparel" and bygone eras of menswear.

Designer Tadu Midorikawa might've gone too far, though, with bringing a nightmarish touch to the five-toed shoe.

Teaming up with Japanese footwear label Suicoke, Midorikawa is issuing the offending shoe in three skin-toned colorways — Ivory, Snow, and Mocha — all laden with toenails painted in tones of cream or red.

This is far from Suicoke's first stab at the anxiety-inducing FiveFingers: the NIN-LO has been part of Suicoke's repertoire for a couple years by now.

Even still, Midorikawa is taking us too deep into the uncanny valley with this fleshy footwear. We can handle a bit of foot via a transparent uppers and sandals, but making the toe the visual focus has rarely fared well.

Suicoke 1 / 15

Unless you're really passionate about achieving natural foot motion on your run — or peacocking at fashion week, perhaps — Midorikawa's Suicokes are gonna be a tough pill to swallow for anyone not inured to its whimsical designs. For reference, Midorikawa recently issued and sold out of a series of sweaters and shirts stitched with a 3D, kinda phallic nose.

Of course, this isn't the first time Vibram has caused a stir with its collabs, either.

Though arguably more subtle, Balenciaga's Vibram FiveFingers shoe also caused waves.

