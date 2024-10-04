Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A$AP Rocky Is Already Wearing Bottega Veneta’s Next It-Bag

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

For his birthday, A$AP Rocky brought a piece of Milan to New York City.

On Thursday, the now-36-year-old toasted to another year as the world's most stylish rapper while flexing an accessory straight off the Bottega Veneta runway: a plastic shopping bag decorated with a white rabbit and the phrase sì-sì, or "yes," in Italian.

The playful carryall debuted at the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Italy just two weeks ago. Rocky — something of an ambassador for the Italian label — was, of course, seated front row for the occasion.

Rocky appears to have paired his new Bottega bag with other pieces from the brand, though it's not entirely clear which collections they were plucked from (or if, perhaps, they were custom-made).

Regardless, Rocky looked right at home in the ensemble, comprised of a sculptural coat worn over a slouchy, gray suit and striped button-down.

Given Rocky's relationship with Bottega Veneta, it's not surprising that he opted to wear the brand for his birthday. Last year, the two teamed up on a sneaky marketing campaign and later collaborated on a Father's Day photoshoot, lensed by none other than Carrie Mae Weems.

By now, Rocky is essentially the face of the brand. And for good reason — whether he's wearing a tailored suit or a T-shirt and shorts, he always looks effortlessly cool.

Here's to another year of impeccable 'fit pics.

