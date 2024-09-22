A$AP Rocky Suited Up for the Bottega Veneta Show

Bottega Veneta showcased its Spring/Summer 2025 collection down the runway during Milan Fashion Week, and you can bet the front row was packed with stylish A-listers.

And who else to join the event than Bottega's golden boy, A$AP Rocky?

The rapper sat next to the likes of fellow Bottega ambassador Jacob Elordi, plus Kendall Jenner, and Julianne Moore during Saturday night's show. Guests sat on animal bean bag chairs and watched as models hit the runway in oversized suit separates, lush coats, and shimmering sequin dresses.

Stylist Matthew Henson appropriately dressed Rocky in head to toe Bottega Veneta, going with an oversized suit look that parallelaed the collection.

Rocky wore a deep blue pinstripe suit jacket paired with matching baggy trousers. He added a black leather button shirt under the double breasted jacket, and a patterned shirt under the leather.

It is A$AP Rocky, so he couldn't show up without an impressive lineup of accessories. He added chain necklaces, green hoop earrings, statement rings, and a red and yellow bag. He grounded the look with black leather boots.

As A$AP Rocky's career has evolved, so has his style. And ICYMI, he continues to put out hit after hit in the fashion department, repeatedly being dubbed the most stylish man.

His affinity for Bottega Veneta has prospered, and he seems to take a liking to the Italian luxury label especially now that it's under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy.

Becoming an ambassador for the brand was a natural fit for the two.

Now that Rocky is dipping his toes into design, debuting his first runway show for AWGE back in June, maybe there's a hint that the partnership between the rapper and Bottega is fleeting. If that day ever comes, his Bottega looks will live on, if even just in my memory.