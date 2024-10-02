Bottega Veneta Fragrance Is Back With a Bang

Just a week after charming Milan with its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Bottega Veneta is back with another buzzy reveal: its first fragrance collection under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy.

On Wednesday, the Italian fashion house launches five perfumes inspired by Venice, where many of its leathers goods are made. The scents reflect the city's history as a cross-cultural hub where influences from neighboring regions mingle, or "weave," together — a symbolic nod to Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato technique.

As for the fragrances themselves: Corpo di Sole highlights orange blossom absolute, while Come With Me is a soft, powdery ode to orris butter.

Acqua de Sale pairs woody and fresh notes to evoke the smell of saltwater on skin, and Déjà Minuit is a warm, addictive mix of cardamom and geranium. Lastly, Alchemie juxtaposes the sharpness of pink pepper with sweet, earthy myrrh.

According to a representative for Kering Beauté, all five perfumes are made exclusively with natural ingredients, likely be a contentious choice among perfume lovers.

No detail went unnoticed under Blazy's watchful eye. Each fragrance is bottled in a unique, hand-blown flacon — no two are exactly alike. Priced at $450, the bottles also come with a small display pedestal made of the same Verde Saint Denis marble featured in Bottega Veneta stores.

The launch comes a year after Bottega Veneta owner Kering opened an in-house beauty division, Kering Beauté. All of the fragrances in Bottega Veneta's new collection were developed by the company's new beauty arm, which employs its own perfumers.

This may be Bottega Veneta's first olfactive outing under Matthieu Blazy and Kering Beauté, but the brand is no stranger to scent. It launched its vey first fragrance in 2011 and continued to release new perfumes until 2021, when it quietly discontinued the collection.