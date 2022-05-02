SZA's Dropping a Crocs Collab (*Album Not Included)

Brand: SZA x Crcs

Model: Classic Clog & Classic Slide

Release Date: May 2

Price: $70 & $40

Buy: Crocs' online drawing

Editor’s Notes: SZA is about to drop, guys! Oh, wait, you thought it was the new album? Nah, I'm talking about her Crocs collab.

Sorry to get you psyched up there. While the Ctrl artist confirmed her sophomore album is finished, she's not dropping it just yet. But I'm sure fans will be content to receive anything from their fave at this point, especially some cozy Crocs by her.

On April 29, Kim Kardashian showed off her SZA x Crocs package, including camp-worthy Crocs clogs, slides, and a visual campaign card featuring fisherwoman SZA front and center. SZA's camp, like her nail tech Karen Jimenez, also provided detailed looks at their charm-adorned SZA x Crocs shoes.

The collaborative Crocs footwear boasts a wood-inspired exterior adorned with all-things-SZA Jibbitz charms. Leave it to the collection's clogs to get an extra dose of SZA via a woven friendship bracelet.

It's worthy to point out that SZA's Crocs collab is as SZA as it gets (minus the music, of course), with the collection's pieces epitomizing the many facets of the artist, including earthy self-care and mental health advocacy.

Per PR packs, I peeped Jibbitz like a flower, weed leaf, Earth, and recycle symbol on SZA's Crocs shoes — which seemingly nod to SZA's outright love for nature.

In an interview, she mentioned how nature "saved [her] life and continues to do so all the time." So, yeah, I'd say she and nature are pretty tight, to say the least.

There's also fish Jibbitz and hooked fish on the care packages, which triggers the memory of her Ctrl Fishing Company sustainable fashion brand and its dedication to saving the ocean.

Not to mention, SZA has always been very transparent about her mental health – evident with the collection's "Mental Health Matters" brain charm – opening up about her battles with depression and anxiety in the past.

SZA confirmed her Crocs collab is indeed happening, commenting under a fan account on Instagram, "Welp SURPRISE!"

While the Grammy-award-winning musician is known for keeping things lowkey, she's only been promoting her Crocs collab via her Instagram story. Neither SZA nor Crocs has yet to post the collaboration's announcement or visuals on their feeds, but I'm sure they're just building the suspense and waiting till Monday's release.

SZA's Crocs may not be the SZA drop you were hoping for, but it certainly makes for an ideal pre-album treat.