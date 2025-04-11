Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Ballerina sneakers, you say? Crocs wants parts.

As the race for ballet-style kicks advances, Crocs enters with its cutesy sneaker hybrid, the Terre. The Terre hails from the Crocs EXP line, which basically takes the label's most classic designs and flips them into these fresh and, in most cases, highly outdoor-friendly models.

Shop Crocs Mary Jane

The EXP imprint kicked things off recently with the launch of the Trailbreak 2, a chunked-up, sandal-fied remake of Crocs' 2010 hiking shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Crocs Terre certainly checks the EXP box. It borrows inspiration from the label's archival Mary Jane styles and climbing shoes for an all-new stepper balancing gorp-y energy and balletcore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And there have been Crocs Mary Janes before, including those offbeat sandals and the Mary Jane slip-on clogs (thank you, Crocs footwear designer Caroline Bowater). But nothing quite like the Terre before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Terre is like an hiking-ready Crocs ballet sneaker. It arrives with the traditional single strap across the foot like a normal Mary Jane shoe. It's then rounded out with this chunked sole packing plenty of tread, giving the girl-ish shoe this outdoorsy vibe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Terre kind of has the same vibe as MM6 Maison Margiela's Mary Jane Salomons: hike-able but make it ballerina-worthy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For its debut, the Crocs Terre will drop in two solid colorways, one pink/white/silver, and the other black and silver. The shoes will officially arrive on April 17 at Crocs and other stores, as confirmed by Ryan Forsyth, Crocs' Collaborations and Special Projects.

So ya, Crocs' Terre is coming. And it's aiming for the ballet sneaker crown.

Shop Crocs Here

Sold out
Crocs x Salehe BemburyThe Pollex Clog Mulberry
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Green Ivy
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
CrocsMellow Recovery Clog Black
$39.00
$65.00
Available in:
37/3842/43
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Crocs EXP and Thundercat Take Over Unter den Linden
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Crocs EXP Takes Footwear Into Uncharted Territory
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • From ASICS to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs' Slick Trail Sneaker-Clog Is Serving Wilderness Realness
    • Sneakers
  • It's About Time to Take Crocs Seriously as a Sneaker Brand
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • L.L.Bean's Japan-Only Clothing Line Was Too Good to Stay Japan-Only
    • Style
  • Footwear’s Future-Forward Fantasy: Vans is Looking Ahead with the New Old Skool 36 FM
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Daybreak-ish Sneaker Is Also Kinda Old
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Campari Sets New Rules for a Timeless Classic: The Negroni
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Literally Flames Hat Is Back from Archives (& Hotter Than Ever)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now