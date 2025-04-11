A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs

Ballerina sneakers, you say? Crocs wants parts.

As the race for ballet-style kicks advances, Crocs enters with its cutesy sneaker hybrid, the Terre. The Terre hails from the Crocs EXP line, which basically takes the label's most classic designs and flips them into these fresh and, in most cases, highly outdoor-friendly models.

The EXP imprint kicked things off recently with the launch of the Trailbreak 2, a chunked-up, sandal-fied remake of Crocs' 2010 hiking shoe.

The Crocs Terre certainly checks the EXP box. It borrows inspiration from the label's archival Mary Jane styles and climbing shoes for an all-new stepper balancing gorp-y energy and balletcore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And there have been Crocs Mary Janes before, including those offbeat sandals and the Mary Jane slip-on clogs (thank you, Crocs footwear designer Caroline Bowater). But nothing quite like the Terre before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Terre is like an hiking-ready Crocs ballet sneaker. It arrives with the traditional single strap across the foot like a normal Mary Jane shoe. It's then rounded out with this chunked sole packing plenty of tread, giving the girl-ish shoe this outdoorsy vibe.

The Terre kind of has the same vibe as MM6 Maison Margiela's Mary Jane Salomons: hike-able but make it ballerina-worthy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For its debut, the Crocs Terre will drop in two solid colorways, one pink/white/silver, and the other black and silver. The shoes will officially arrive on April 17 at Crocs and other stores, as confirmed by Ryan Forsyth, Crocs' Collaborations and Special Projects.

So ya, Crocs' Terre is coming. And it's aiming for the ballet sneaker crown.