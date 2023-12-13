Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Look Out Pokémon: Takashi Murakami's Got His Own Trading Cards

in DesignWords By Jake Silbert

Takashi Murakami ain't one to shy away from any marketable endeavor and so it's less of a surprise that the Japanese artist is creating his own trading card game and more like, well, why hasn't he already created Murakami cards?

In fairness, he kinda did. Murakami dropped a line of NFT flowers, one of his many NFT and web3-tangential projects, back in 2022 (he first got into NFTs at 2021, remember). Among the over 11,600 unique images generated during the NFT creation process, Murakami dropped in "108 secret images," according to the website for the Murakami Flower cards.

These images (and the pixel art that informed the other NFTs) influenced the creation of Murakami's Flower cards, his very own trading card game. Step aside Pikachu! Make way, Charmander! Murakami's flowers are their very own collectible characters now.

The Murakami Flower cards are very clearly indebted to the culture-creating cards that preceded them, including Pokémon cards and the One Piece TCG (trading card game), which Murakami claims are produced by the same manufacturer who's making his Murakami Flower cards.

Murakami is no newbie in the realm of marketable and resalable doodads but there's ample precedent here. He's already dived deep into web3-turned-IRL product by way of his partnership with Nike-owned RTFKT, as he told Highsnobiety in 2021.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"By bridging digital and real sneakers, a completely new commercial trading can be established," Murakami said. "Manufacturers no longer need to depend on the internal, closed-loop process to explore ambitious designs; without even waiting for the IRL release of their products, they can raise money digitally and complete the real designs without any compromise."

But Murakami Flowers is (technically) NFT-free, just a collection of colorful cards that embody the vivid Murakami ethos.

And vivid they are indeed, as each card wears a new character designed exclusively for the card line, some that transform Murakami's inimitable flowers into cute critters.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Obviously, though, Murakami's TCG collection is deeply affected by the viral monied success of Pokémon cards (and, thus, other flippable creations from the likes of Magic: the Gathering), as they're offered in booster packs that encourage blind draws and were even teased on Murakami's personal Instagram with a collab post that emphasizes the scarcity and implied value of Murakami's cards.

No big shock there, as Murakami is one of the most marketable artists alive right now, and definitely part of the reason that there's another drop scheduled for Murakami Flower cards.

Indeed, the initial pre-order on December 12 must've proven so popular that Murakami is hosting yet another pre-order offering via the Murakami Flowers' website come December 14, though only the Japanese-language cards will be available. Not that that'll slow the sell-out of this subsequent drop, though.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Detroit Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • Goodfelllas knit shirts
    Get the ‘GoodFellas’ Look With A Knit Shirt
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hate Shorts? We've Got Summer Pants For You
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    An Intimate Look at Paris Fashion Week With Photographer Paris Mumpower
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • denim tears new logo
    Is Denim Tears Evolving Beyond Its Beloved Cotton Wreath?
    • Style
  • Bella Hadid wears a beige trench coat, black pants, small sunglasses, and a gold sequin bag
    The Curious Case of Bella Hadid’s First (& Only) Streetstyle of 2023
    • Style
  • Takashi Murakami's Flower trading cards in booster packs
    Look Out Pokémon: Takashi Murakami's Got His Own Trading Cards
    • Design
  • the state of the outdoors panel
    Experts on the State of the Outdoor Industry
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • fendi
    FENDI Splits High Fashion In Two For Its Winter 2023-2024 Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023