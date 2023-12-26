Sign up to never miss a drop
The Luxurious Urge to Create $1,000 Playing Cards

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Every holiday season, fashion houses release some of the world's most elegant playing card sets. They often hearken back to another era, when playing bridge on a Paris balcony was just what the well-to-do (and well-dressed) did to pass the time. 

Even vintage sets from legacy brands like Fendi and Chanel still command imposing secondhand prices and for good reason. They’re usually limited edition and nearly always come in a great storage case that begs to be shown off.

Of course, the fact that most of the sets can cost close to $1,000 makes getting down with them for a game of gin rummy or Texas Hold Em a bit tough to swallow. You don’t want to dogear these cards.

Then again, what’s the point in having nice things if you can’t use them?

And, in that case, pf all the designer playing card sets, the Italians truly do it best.

For example, it'll be hard to distract guests from wanting to open the brand-new Fendi playing card set on your coffee table, as it comes in a tiny wooden briefcase covered in two-tone nappa leather. There are two sets of cards and a pair of dice included, all for $950. 

Other standouts of the Holiday 2023 season are the Gucci card sets, which come in two different designs.

While the canvas signature print and double-G clasp of the $600 option make it a nice gift for the budget-minded luxury shopper, those willing to shell out $4,500 for playing cards ought go with Gucci's black crocodile leather card case. 

In addition to the previously mentioned card sets, Prada offers a collection of three sets of cards in a cylindrical saffiano leather zip-up pouch for $825, while Bottega Veneta has two sets of custom cards in the cutest little leather pouches.

The red one is the standout (and could easily be a little wallet!) at $620. At that price, the versatility is definitely appreciated.

But it’s not just the Italians that know how to package their playing cards. Dior’s sets can be had in a $2,250 red leather box (!) while Cartier has two custom card sets in an embroidered leather pouch for just under $600.

CELINE also goes all out with its set of two playing cards, a logo-ed scorepad, and pencil all in a tiny black and tan canvas carrying case lined with lambskin.

The travel case, which retails for $600, almost begs to be repurposed for something else entirely once you recoup your card game costs by beating everyone at poker. 

The playing cards for deal hunters? Saint Laurent offers a classy, custom set of black and gold cards with the YSL logo on the back for just $150. Affordable yes, but they don’t have a cute little storage box with them because YSL's $485 leather card carrying case is sold out.

They’re going to look great on your poker table either way, though.

But leather cases or not, when it comes to designer playing card sets, it’s hard to go wrong. Even the simplest ones make for a classy and elegant for someone, even if it’s just your inner cardshark. 

As for the why — as in why do all of these luxury labels make bougie card sets? — it's pretty simple.

Card games are universal and international. Everyone has a go-to game, be it poker, solitaire, or even go fish, and can recognize a luxury card set as the fun, knowingly indulgent trinket it is.

Not everyone dabbles in backgammon (though CELINE makes a $7,500 leather-wrapped set) or mahjong (Prada does make a $7,300 saffiano offering just in case) and even compared to something as mobile as dominoes ($2,500 Bottega Veneta ceramic tiles, anyone?), playing cards are just that much more utilitarian.

But these fancy sets might be better kept at home than taken out and about, anyways.

