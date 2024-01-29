Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's Got Its Own Foam Runner

Words By Morgan Smith

Nike's dropping its own Foam Runner, folks.

The latest foam clog is coming to us through Nike's Jordan Brand line. The Jordan Brand shoe carries no official model name at the moment, but the sneaker community is dubbing it the "Jordan Foam Runner" in the meantime.

Why? As you may have guessed, the Jordan foam clog is already being compared to adidas YEEZY FOAM RNR, the popular slip-on shoe from the since-terminated adidas YEEZY partnership.

Sure, the Jordan Brand's clog gives off some FOAM RNR vibes, from the muted off-white colorway to the air-hole placements. The newest Jordan clog even joins other recent Nike footwear oozing adidas YEEZY feels, including those Calm Slides and even its MX-esque colorways.

It's another instance that we'll have to chalk up for the Nike and adidas rivalry board, but Nike and adidas aren't the first (or last) to dish out foam shoes. They've certainly helped popularize the ongoing craze, which foam footwear king Crocs leads.

That's not to say that the latest Jordan foam clog doesn't have that Jordan soul and sole (it does). The Jordan foam clog draws inspiration from the Jordan Trunner and the Jordan Brand's motorsport roots for a sneaker-meets-clog design.

The iconic elephant print informs the footbed mold for a secure fit, while the shoe's trainer-inspired sole offers layers of dual-injection foam and rubber.

adidas YEEZY commentary aside, the Jordan clog is quite literally a, well, foam runner. And honestly, it looks kind of nice and pretty comfortable.

If you're considering copping, the Jordan foam clog is rumored to launch in 2024. My guess is a Summer 2024 release, but regardless catch these babies sometime during the new year.

