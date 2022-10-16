Backless & All: Taylor Russell’s Leather Dress Is a Bum-tastic Hit

On October 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted its second annual Museum Gala in Los Angeles, honoring its institution dedicated to all-things filmmaking (fun fact: it's the largest museum in the world).

Like the yearly Met Gala, the Academy's gala saw the biggest names in the film industry take the red carpet in their snazziest threads, with the night's best look arguably coming from Taylor Russell.

The Canadian actress donned a black leather dress featuring an open backside and a cutout detail stopping just above her bum. Fresh off Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2023 runway, Russell's dress also included a halter neck top which supplied major side-boob action and pocket behavior.

Russell topped off the look with leather gloves, patent Louboutin pumps, and a short loose curls hairstyle — subtle accessorizing to allow the dress to have its moment.

In the end, Russell's look was sexy, functional, and bum-tastic. But it's not the first (and hopefully not the last) time the actress has commanded attention on the red carpet.

Best known for her role in the Escape Room franchise, Russell is undoubtedly a rising fashion girl. While promoting the upcoming film Bones and All, in which Russell stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, the young actress served undeniably tasteful slays in Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, Loewe, and Prada.

Her off-carpet looks are just as good, especially when she steps out with her stylish bestie and Balenciaga princess, Alexa Demie (at that point, it's a twofer style deal).

Demie, the on and off the screen tastemaker, joined Russell in the 2015 romantic drama Waves. Now, the two are partners in style, hitting the streets and turning heads with equally-fashionable looks. I mean, fashion girls gotta stick together, right?

Of course, the Academy's Museum Gala also blessed us with another iconic Tilda Swinton look, a stunning Gucci moment from Jodie-Smith Turner, and a delicious Thom Browne number by Julia Roberts to swallow it all down.

Russell's leather ensemble, however, was just the chef's kiss look of the night. To paraphrase Gigi Hadid's viral exchange with Emma Chamberlain, Taylor Russell's look was a big slay.