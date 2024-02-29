Sign up to never miss a drop
Amidst Breakup Rumors, Hailey & Justin Bieber... Dress Like Opposites

Words By Karen Fratti

After Hailey Bieber’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a video on Instagram asking that fans pray for Hailey and Justin’s marriage, fans have been worried that the couple might be going through something serious. While the two haven’t actually confirmed or denied the breakup rumors, Hailey and Justin attended church together as always.

Also as always, Hailey and Justin were dressed in their usual opposites-attract level couple outfits.

This isn't a sign of anything untoward, though, as even when Hailey and Justin were more obviously lovey-dovey, they dressed entirely differently.

Anyways, on February 29, the Biebers pulled up to their Churchome service in Beverly Hills driving their Tesla Cybertruck as casually as anyone can drive a $90,000 car. 

Hailey had on a yellow argyle-patterned sweater, dark wide-legged jeans and black boots with typically stylish sunglasses and handbag.

Meanwhile, Justin looked a little worse for the wear (or is that sad bias because of his father-in-law’s cryptic post?!) with a hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his scruffy beard, black scarf, and massively wide khaki pants with a pair of dress shoes. Very Assassin's Creed but, also, not terribly out of the ordinary for Mr. Bieber.

Nothing about either of these outfits truly makes sense in this context — though maybe Hailey's look is a bit more church-friendly — but they are very much in line with the couple’s fashion sense as of late.

Speculation about the couple’s marriage is pretty unwarranted as there are zero signs of Hailey and Justin have offered nothing of substance either way. If there's trouble in paradise, there aren't any obvious signs.

Maybe Baldwin's prayer request was merely a reminder for them to attend church service.

Once you add in the very loose breakup rumors, though, Justin's black scarf and hoodie vs. Hailey's bright yellow sweater combined with the Cybertruck of it all is just mildly bizarre enough to raise eyebrows.

But then again, this is also just the Biebers just being the Biebers. 

