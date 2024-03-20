Taylor Russell Knows the Secret Sauce of Masterclass Menswear

Taylor Russell has never not been really, really, really ridiculously well-dressed. The 29-year-old actress and presumed Harry Styles paramour has long since mastered the red carpet, the sidewalk, and everything in between.

But Russell's greatest feat? Effortlessly epitomizing masterclass menswear.

Russell joins a collective of supremely stylish women reenergizing classically masc silhouettes, folks like Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lawrence who've bent big shapeless clothes to their will.

There's a fashionable throughline here, one that Russell walks with grace, as demonstrated by recent paparazzi photos of the Bones and All actress out in New York.

Therein, Russell wears the building blocks of a timelessly timely wardrobe: trench coats, big shirts, washed-out jeans, and dad caps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Here you find the crux of the equation, the spices that flavor the secret sauce of peerless menswear.

Trench coats, worn oversized (as trenches ought to be), are cinched at the waist or left open to frame the look. Shirts are worn loose 'n large, imparting an air of comfortable ease (the uncuffed sleeve is important!). Relaxed jeans are faded, signifying a life well-lived and denim well-washed, but they aren't sloppy.

Notice the proportions of Russell's jeans: slimmer pair cut to the heel, wider pair landing just low enough to kiss the earth. This balances the volume above and keeps the whole outfit in check. It's purposeful but perfectly unbothered.

And then it's all about the details. This is what separates the average from the A$AP — anyone can wear a loose shirt and faded jeans, not anyone can balance the shape and dress to taste.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Russell knows exactly what she's doing. The dad hats reiterate the appealingly toss-on-and-go attitude inherent to the items at the core of it all, the plush leather bags match the soft lines of Russell's layers, the shoes — shiny booties, rumpled loafers — underscore her stylistic fluidity.

This is someone who clearly comprehends how to make "menswear" work. It's too easy to drown in loose clothes — only the deft hand of a master dresser can sculpt them to their will.