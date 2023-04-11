Taylor Swift Needs Revenge For Her Revenge Outfit

So, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up. The news obviously became the story du jour as everyone from Swifties to casual onlookers reacted to the news that famously private Taylor Swift and her boyfriend had publicly (and suddenly) ended things after six years of dating.

Swift was then spotted in New York's wearing what fans instantly deemed her "revenge outfit" in a night out with songwriting pal Jack Antonoff and his partner, Margaret Qualley.

And she was definitely courting the paparazzi, 'cuz Swift is rarely ever this visible when out and about unless she wants to be seen.

But Swift, with bangs and bedazzled butterfly jeans, was dressed less like a newly-single 33 year old showing her ex what he's missing and more like a tween on her way to, well, a Taylor Swift concert.

Slight points for the low-cut-ish shirt, perhaps? Even still, the effect is more PTA meeting than confident queen looking to shut shit down.

No LBD? No off-the-runway Prada? If a stylist put this together, perhaps Taylor ought to take revenge on them instead of Alwyn.

No hate, just callin' things as they are, but fairly blah outfits aren't anything new for Swift, either.

On or off the red carpet, Taylor Swift has never really had terribly impressive style or a particularly notable wardrobe, which is a shame given the access she presumably has to stylists, clothing brands, and all the rest.

Not that that's stopped Swifties from celebrating their queen in everything she does.

And again, to be fair, Taylor Swift can do whatever she wants. She's one of the world's most successful musicians, a world-class singer, songwriter, and performer. She deserves to do whatever she wants.

It's just a shame that Swift doesn't have the style to match.

Taylor Swift's brand is utter relatability, though.

Her music is the sort of thing tailormade (Taylor-made?) to generate empathy among fans, a feeling of "Hey, I've been there too."

Swift's general, accessible lyrics about relationships, heartbreak, wistfulness, and self-confidence dovetail with her personal style, which is aspirational to people who don't really care about clothes.

No hate there: it's fine to not really care about clothes. In fact, it makes life that much easier.

Swift's seeming disinterest in getting dressed to impressed ties into her mass appeal, so you could argue that outfits like this are part of her brand.

It'd likely be pretty jarring to Swifties if Swift stepped out in anything saucier than what you could get away with at the office.

Still, it'd also make for a much better revenge outfit than what she got.