Is This Telfar's Best Bag Color Yet?

Telfar fans are going wild over the brand's latest bag colorway, a rosy mauve shade pretty accurately dubbed "Corned Beef."

It's not just the color's imaginative name that has prospective buyers buzzing on social media — its cultural meaning is also resonating among those familiar with Liberian culture and cuisine.

"Almost every Liberian struggle meal consists of corned beef," one Twitter user pointed out, while another explained: "Telfar [Clemens] is a Liberian from Queens. Corned Beef is very on brand. IYKYK."

This isn't the first time Clemens has used fashion and design to honor his heritage. Last year, the creative designed uniforms for the Liberian Olympic team, who competed in the striking yet practical garments at the Tokyo games.

Expanding on his foray into performance sportswear, Clemens later released the uniforms to the public as part of the "Liberia Collection," a range of jerseys, trackpants, and T-shirts rendered in red, white, and blue — the colors of the Liberian flag.

With the drop, Telfar remained loyal to its famous slogan: "It's not for you — it's for everyone." It's this un-elitist approach to fashion that has, in part, made Telfar one of fashion's buzziest brands.

Anyone can purchase Clemens's "Corned Beef" bag or his Team Liberia uniform, but they're only fully appreciated by those who understand their cultural significance. By referencing his Black identity in his work, Clemens continues to open up the world of luxury fashion to those traditionally excluded from it.

After it hit Telfar's site on February 11, Telfar-ians humorously reacted across social media to securing the delicious new colorway.

