New Balance's SS24 Sneaker Lineup Is Incredibly Powerful

Over the last few years, I think it's fair to say that New Balance’s sneaker collaborations have pretty much ruled the footwear roost.

From high-profile link-ups with brands like Carhartt WIP, GANNI, and KITH to lesser-known partnerships with smaller independent labels like AURALEE and 99GINGER, each and every special New Balance shoe has been figurative gold.

However, for 2024, Teddy Santis, New Balance’s MADE in USA creative director, is making the label’s mainline sneaker collections the most powerful ones under the NB umbrella. I'm basing this on the Boston-based footwear brand sharing the lineup for its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2024 shoe collection on February 1, which is plenty of proof.

Featuring no less than thirteen (!!) styles in total, Santis’ New Balance MiUSA SS24 offering comprises a host of timeless sneakers — the 990v4, 990v6, 993, 996, and the 998 — in gorgeous suede and mesh colorways.

Although none of the sneakers silhouettes in New Balance’s seasonal MADE in USA line are by any means new, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were.

Sure, they're old archival silhouettes, but the fresh colorways and subtle tweaks give each shoe a contemporary twist.

The latest MiUSA New Balance 990v4, for instance, comes in two fresh colors (off-white/green and blue/navy blue), but if that wasn’t enough, they each also come equipped with a pair of speckled rope laces.

Admittedly, only a slight change from the original, but an effective one nonetheless. It's the little things.

Elsewhere, there are new colors for the 990v6, 993, 996, and 998 and even a fair number of New Balance greys that're effectively a signature look for NB's classic shoes.

New Balance’s SS24 collection, which will be available on New Balance's website from February 8, is the first MADE in USA release of the year but it follows a slew of successful in-house sneaker releases over the last 12 months.

Since Santis took the helm of New Balance MADE in USA — a role he oversees while simultaneously serving as creative director and founder of buzzy brand Aimé Leon Dore — the line’s popularity has risen ten-fold.

But then again, are you surprised?

Even prior to Santis’ arrival, the Queens-based designer served a string of excellent New Balance collaborations under his ALD label, so it was clear he’d be a good fit for the role even before his first inline NB collection.

For SS24, though, Santis and New Balance MADE in USA has gone up another level in terms of design, so much so that they’re overtaking New Balance’s highly-acclaimed collaborations... in my opinion anyway.

Truth is, two years and eight collections into Santis’ New Balance MADE in USA tenure, the brand still has not peaked. The future looks incredibly bright. And stylish.