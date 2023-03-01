Once Again, The Broken Arm Perfects Salomon

Is it fair to say Salomon is on top of the world? Well, given its Alpine expertise, absolutely, yes. Having tackled some of the toughest terrains the world has to offer with its high-performance gear, its sights are set on all corners of the earth, starting with Texas via The Broken Arm.

Handling the beast that is the Alps is no small feat. It doesn't matter how; on a board, skis, or two feet trail running, going toe-to-toe with nature's wonders deserves respect. For Salomon, it's an art form that it's been handled with the utmost finesse for over 75 years and is the expertise that drives and informs all of its products.

Now, the Alps and Texas are quite obviously two very different beasts, and yet, Salomon knows to treat both with the respect they deserve.

To share in its outward exploration and build products informed by a world beyond its Alpine home, Salomon has once again called on The Broken Arm to do what it does best – make Salomon's flagship sneaker silhouettes even better.

The Broken Arm's work with Salomon demonstrates an innate ability to take a seemingly perfect product and take it to the next level.

The Broken Arm

To this day, its work with the XT-4 remains one of the best colorways to come out of Salomon's home, which is a bold statement considering the celebrated works of its color design team.

For their first delivery of 2023, the duo rethinks the XT-Quest 2 with Texas in mind, pulling references from the duality of French rural landscapes and the Texan climate to build a statement sneaker reminiscent of a Texan cow.

Available online from March 2, the silhouette maintains a mostly black foundation, with cow print wrapping the midsection, while small pops of olive green and orange offer a utilitarian contrast.