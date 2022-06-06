Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Adventure's Made Better with The Broken Arm's Salomon Techamphibian

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
The Broken Arm
Brand: The Broken Arm x Salomon

Model: Techamphibian

Release Date: June 7

Price: €150.00 (approx. $160)

Buy: Online at The Broken Arm

Editor's Notes: Typically, the sneaker silhouettes reserved for collaborations fall within one of two categories – frontrunners, your flagship styles such as the Salomon XT-6 or Nike Air Max 1, and the obscure, which best describes many of sacai's efforts with the Swoosh.

Where the French Alps-residing Salomon is concerned, nearly all collaborative releases are conceived using the XT-4 and XT-6, easily the brand's most recognizable and celebrated sneakers. However, when Parisian boutique The Broken Arm steps into the mix, the lesser-known, niche, and somewhat obscure all-terrain sports history of Salo' takes precedence.

Now, before really diving into some of the pairs the duo has collaborated on in the past, it is worth mentioning that they have also worked on a pair of XT-4 – one of the sneaker's best colorways, at least, that is what its secondary market price point reflects.

Beyond this, the retailer has taken a liking to the XT-QUEST, XA-Alpine, X-Desalpes, Outpro Matryx, and Trail Pro. An impressive roster by every means, especially considering the reduced frequency at which Salomon puts out collaborations.

Next in line is another niche silhouette, the Techamphibian. Designed and delivered as an answer to the needs of multi-activity, the sneaker is best described as a hybrid between a sandal and a plush midsole – perfect for those seeking breathability, cushioning, and day-round comfort.

Generally released in tonal, no-frills colorways, The Broken Arm's iteration features a subtle touch of green pattern work across its pale blue, beige, and black upper, creating a safari-like aesthetic, perfectly tooled for the outdoors.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

