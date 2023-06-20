The Fabricant Is Taking Our Varsity Jacket Phygital For Not In Paris 5

Not In Paris is back for its 5th edition. With countless parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations and exclusive content, it's our biggest one yet. Explore the series here and shop the collection here.

For Not In Paris 5, we’ve teamed up with digital fashion house The Fabricant to drop an exclusive collection of digital varsity jackets NFTs.

The drop will include a 3D render of three augmented reality varsity jackets. The Parisian Mirage features a reflective surface highlighting the city’s iconic skyline. Next, we have the Eiffel Tower Pursuit, which is the digital twin of our physical Varsity Jacket. The rendering includes mini-Eiffel Towers that stab at the center as a nod to Paris ‘stealing our hearts’. Finally, our Echoes of Paris hosts an array of patches that are familiar from our previous Not In Paris NFT drop, including a baguette, cafe table, chair, and of course, the Eiffel Tower.

Highsnobiety

All of the jackets are AR wearables that include a set of NIP glasses redeemable with a QR code. The animations for these digital jackets provide a flashy and immersive experience, which is par for the course from The Fabricant, who have previously worked with Off-White™, adidas, Diesel, and RTFKT. While we’re not new to the NFT game, this is the first time we’ve released digital fashion.

The Not In Paris 5 The Fabricant x Highsnobiety mint opens at 5 pm CET (11 am EST) on June 20 and closes at 5 pm CET on July 5. Pricing starts at approximately$24/55 FLOW, which is available to purchase with a credit/debit card via MoonPay or by purchasing FLOW tokens before mint. The mint will be 330 items in total, with 300 available to the public and 30 reserved for The Fabricant’s vault (for future giveaways, etc). There’s no priority given to previous NIP/The Fabricant NFT collectors; however, there’s also no limit on how many items a single wallet can mint, so tap in early if you’re interested in copping.

The physical jacket featured in the collection will be available at our Not In Paris pop-up from June 21 to June 26 and our online store, as well as to The Fabricant x Highsnobiety NFT purchasers when they’ve completed their mint. Find out more here.