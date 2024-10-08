Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's '00s-Coded Dad Shoe Just Got Extra Tuff (& Waterproof)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

How to make Nike's V2K Run sneaker better? Give it GORE-TEX.

After the Zoom Vomero 5, Nike's V2K Run sneaker is the latest sneaker to get winterized. As its name implies, the V2K Run GTX features GORE-TEX uppers, making the running-style shoe waterproof and, thus, keeping Nike heads dry during wear.

Underneath the GORE-TEX upgrade, the Nike V2K Run GTX is still really the traditional V2K Run shoe. Indeed, fans can still count on the model's beefed-up soles and general techy look, except now ready for whatever weather comes their way.

Nike has prepared the V2K Run sneaker in two solid colorways: black and light beige. Both schemes are now available at Nike Indonesia's website, and a wider release is expected in the coming weeks.

Dad shoes are already great, with their comfy, chunky builds and classic designs harkening us back to the early 2000s. Making running shoes — or any good sneaker, for that matter — wearable in rain or shine is just the cherry on top.

Recently, Nike's Air Max Sunder and Air Force 1 enjoyed GORE-TEX treatments, taking the iconic models from tuff to all-weather tough.

Who am I kidding? The Nikes are even more tuff now as waterproof steppers, the V2K Run dad shoes included.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
