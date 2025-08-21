Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Long-Lost Air Jordan Returns as an Anime Hero

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Infinite Archives
The Air Jordan 17 Low is rare air. 

Unlike the AJ1s, 3s, or 4s that get constant reissues, the Jordan 17 is one of those forgotten models. First released in 2002, it became tied to Michael Jordan’s Wizards comeback. Two decades later, it finally returns, not oversaturated, not over-retroed, just back.

Michael Jordan has always moved something like an anime protagonist, impossible arcs, last-minute power-ups, and mythic on-court villains to overcome. The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” is the ultimate power-up in that narrative. 

This sneaker’s futuristic design always felt ripped from a cyberpunk sketchbook, closer to the chrome-and-sinew of Ghost in the Shell than a traditional basketball shoe.

Infinite Archives leans into that aesthetic with campaign imagery that could double as an anime storyboard.

The details make it even clearer. The multi-colored outsole feels like a transformation sequence, echoing the Mike Bibby PEs that made the 17 Low infamous. 

The translucent TPU cage and holographic heel shimmer like cybernetic components, almost as if they were drawn frame by frame. And the new “Beach” palette balances the maximalist sole with calm neutrals, the stillness before the battle scene.

The timing is perfect. Just as cult Jordans like the “Shattered Backboards” resurface in the cultural rotation, the 17 Low returns with all the narrative weight of a grail that skipped a generation.

The Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” drops this Fall through Infinite Archives and Nike’s online website

Call it Jordan heritage filtered through anime futurism, a forgotten sneaker finally getting the character arc it deserves.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
