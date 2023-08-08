Sign up to never miss a drop
The North Face Now Lets You Wear the Mountain to the Mountain

Words By Jake Silbert

The North Face's graphic experiments are typically relegated to collaborative efforts with clothing labels like Online Ceramics or artists like KAWS but, sometimes, TNF goes in a gorgeously graphic direction of its own volition.

A prime example comes by way of The North Face's Fall/Winter 2023 Mountain Jackets, two tastefully retro outerwear pieces available just ahead of the much-awaited cold weather season (well, much-awaited by me at least) that update TNF's classic Mountain Jacket — first released in 1990 — with vivid prints and GORE-TEX lining.

You've got the Mountain Vista Jacket, suitably named for its depiction of a cloudy mountain range, and a "novelty" Mountain Jacket that sports realistic imagery of snowy mountaintops, neither of which would look out of place in a Supreme collection.

Besides the impressive all-over photographs of mountain ranges, The North Face's FW23 Mountain Jackets also boast GORE-TEX that grants them maximum versatility across even the worst that winter can toss their way. Water? Pshaw. Slush? Forget about it.

Currently only available on The North Face's Korean web store for about $409 (Mountain Vista) and $318 (snowy Mountain Jacket), TNF's new jackets may still drop internationally, though there's zero guarantee of a wider release.

See, like The North Face Japan, which is operated by Goldwin and not VF Corp. (the Western parent of TNF USA), The North Face Korea is operated under license to Youngone Outdoor Corporation, a third-party that may not have to license to sell its TNF-branded products internationally.

The North Face Japan sometimes will issue its own printed garments as one-off "novelties," like the splashy tie-dye Nuptse puffers that it released in Fall/Winter 2022.

Either way, hopefully other The North Face imprints across the globe take note and start introducing more of these attractive all-over print garments.

Meanwhile, the only outdoor-printed TNF goods currently offered in America are socks.

