Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The North Face & Online Ceramics Keep on GORPin'

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 11

Whatever the current state of the GORPcore movement, you can count on Online Ceramics for a good time. And when you bring in The North Face? Now you've got a reason to take a hike.

Though not strictly a GORP brand itself — insofar as it doesn't make hiking boots or GORE-TEX shell jackets — Online Ceramics is still GORP-adjacent. Founded in 2016, the LA-based clothing line specializes in charmingly unironic hippie T-shirts printed with Grateful Dead references and tree-huggin' idioms that read like Walt Whitman with a Twitter account, channeling the naturalist vibes of '60s flower children.

So it's appropriate that for its second collaboration with The North Face, Online Ceramics goes full retro GORP, channeling the climbing culture that birthed The North Face itself.

“When The North Face was founded in 1966, camping was still a more fringe activity for those looking to escape through the peace and calm of the outdoors,” David Whetstone, Senior Designer of Collaborations and Special Projects at The North Face, said in a statement.

1 / 10

Online Ceramics is all about peace and calm, you know, but climbing is no longer an outsider art — it's in the freakin' Olympics!

Thus, the timeless TNF bits that Online Ceramics picked out for its new collaboration, which include weather-resistant Denali parkas, lightweight Windjammer pullovers, a Brimmer Hat, and Basecamp Box, are perhaps even more multipurpose now than they were over a half-century ago.

There are also some contemporary twists on the classics, of course: the Online Ceramics x TNF packable blanket is made of insulating Polartec fleece, for instance, and some of the boxy T-shirts are cut cropped for a contemporary shape on a summer staple.

1 / 3

All of the Online Ceramics stuff is gonna be available on The North Face's website for XPLR Pass members and "select" TNF stores from June 23, all from $50-$330.

It's nice to see some throwback TNF gear even as the outdoor label charges into a brave new future, dishing jewelry collections, collaborative timepieces, and dynamic clothing lines designed for the future.

This stuff looks as good now as it did back then. Maybe that's why GORPcore will never die: good looks never go out of style. Keep on truckin'

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is Hailey Bieber For the Culture?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Southpaw' is Still Fitness Goals in 2023...Kinda

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Why Do Luxury Watches Cost So Much Money?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    31 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Luxury Watches Actually Worth the Investment in 2023

    Style
  • adidas terrex

    adidas Terrex Is Changing the Face of Techwear

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023