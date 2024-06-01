Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The North Face's Beefy Sandal Hybrid Is Also for Sneakerheads

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

After designing the coolest hiking-worthy sneakers, the North Face returns to deliver a foam-tastic sneaker-sandal just in time for summer.

The North Face's sneaker hybrid is part of its new RE-Activ collection, an offering of foam sandals (and sneaker-sandals) rooted in outdoorsy vibes and, most importantly, comfort.

Of course, the North Face's sneaker-sandal stands out more amongst the bunch. The North Face shoe emerges as a summer-ready hybrid, featuring ample ventilation holes like sandals and the nice curved chunky sole of a sneaker.

The North Face sneaker's beefy bottom may ring some bells for those with a particular liking for the brand's hiking-stye models. The RE-Activ sneaker rests upon a rocker-style sole, inspired the VECTIV soles often used in TNF's trekky footwear (Salomon-esque steppers included).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The North Face's sneaker-sandal is designed with comfort in mind. The twice-stacked sole serves different functions, with the top layer focusing on cushioning and the bottom-most portion providing a molded grip and resilience for various terrains.

1 / 11
The North Face Japan

The North Face then wraps the sneaker-sandal in these stylish colorways, including icy blue, black, and cream. There's also a third printed version, supplying a satisfying blend of purple and brown swirls. Either way, it's a pretty good-looking shoe.

The North Face's sneaker is joined by two slide-on sandal options, both offered in the same seasonal color options as their hybrid counterpart.

For any TNF lovers looking to add these foam sandals to their summer rotations, say no more. The RE-Activ collection will be up for grabs at atmos' Shinjuku store pop-up, starting on June 8.

Consider your summertime necessities and sneakerhead duties: sorted.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Craig Green
Squash Polta Akh
$240
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
S/S Noisy T-Shirt
$50
Image on Highsnobiety
HO HO COCO
Handle With Care Hat
$45
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • The North Face's New Outdoor Sneakers Are Laceless Wonders
    • Sneakers
  • The North Face Made Its Own Salomons
    • Sneakers
  • HYKE & The North Face Are Dropping the Year's Best Trek Collab (Again)
    • Style
  • Normcore's Influence is Still Alive and Well in 2024
    • Style
  • Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Birkenstock's Cushy Workwear Clog Is Now Quietly Stylish
    • Sneakers
  • Di'Orr Greenwood's Nike Sneakers Are Beautiful Inside & Out
    • Sneakers
  • The North Face's Beefy Sandal Hybrid Is Also for Sneakerheads
    • Sneakers
  • Are Portable Speakers the New Luxury Bags?
    • Style
  • Stüssy Is Doubling Down on Its Excellent Sunglasses
    • Style
  • Snob Diaries: Milli Point Two SS24 Debut with Jason Meggyesy
    • Style
    • sponsored

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024