The North Face's Beefy Sandal Hybrid Is Also for Sneakerheads

After designing the coolest hiking-worthy sneakers, the North Face returns to deliver a foam-tastic sneaker-sandal just in time for summer.

The North Face's sneaker hybrid is part of its new RE-Activ collection, an offering of foam sandals (and sneaker-sandals) rooted in outdoorsy vibes and, most importantly, comfort.

Of course, the North Face's sneaker-sandal stands out more amongst the bunch. The North Face shoe emerges as a summer-ready hybrid, featuring ample ventilation holes like sandals and the nice curved chunky sole of a sneaker.

The North Face sneaker's beefy bottom may ring some bells for those with a particular liking for the brand's hiking-stye models. The RE-Activ sneaker rests upon a rocker-style sole, inspired the VECTIV soles often used in TNF's trekky footwear (Salomon-esque steppers included).

The North Face's sneaker-sandal is designed with comfort in mind. The twice-stacked sole serves different functions, with the top layer focusing on cushioning and the bottom-most portion providing a molded grip and resilience for various terrains.

1 / 11 The North Face Japan

The North Face then wraps the sneaker-sandal in these stylish colorways, including icy blue, black, and cream. There's also a third printed version, supplying a satisfying blend of purple and brown swirls. Either way, it's a pretty good-looking shoe.

The North Face's sneaker is joined by two slide-on sandal options, both offered in the same seasonal color options as their hybrid counterpart.

For any TNF lovers looking to add these foam sandals to their summer rotations, say no more. The RE-Activ collection will be up for grabs at atmos' Shinjuku store pop-up, starting on June 8.

Consider your summertime necessities and sneakerhead duties: sorted.