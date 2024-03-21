The North Face's New UNDERCOVER Collab Is Even Better Than Its First

The North Face and UNDERCOVER are back for another outdoorsy collaboration and the follow up to the pair's debut SOUKUU collection from late 2023.

Building off of last year's well-overdue debut that kinda resembled Gyakusou, the Nike line designed by UNDERCOVER founder Jun Takahashi, TNF x UNDERCOVER returns for 2024 for a fresh round of performance-infused outerwear that’s as cutting-edge as it is objectively stylish.

"SOUKUU Season Two", as the collection is cleverly-titled, centers on a wardrobe that does away with the traditional segmentation of trail and hiking gear, and instead fuses them into one clean and adaptable offering.

Comprising everything from windbreakers, tees, and hydration vests to backpacks, shorts, and a collaborative pair of The North Face’s carbon-plated VECTIV sneakers, the collaboration, available at TNF on March 28, strikes a fine balance between the California-based brand’s high-performance capabilities and UNDERCOVER’s street-savvy, technical nous.

The fact it took The North Face and UNDERCOVER as long as it did to collaborate back in late 2023 is still surprising in itself.

Although considering the popularity of it (by which I mean that the majority of the hero pieces were virtually impossible to get a hold of) it’s perhaps as much of a shock that it’s taken them this long to reunite.