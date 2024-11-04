C.P. Company's New adidas Sneakers Are Even More "Spezial" Than the Last

The last time C.P. Company and adidas got together, the two celebrated the Italian label's 50th anniversary with an Italia Spezial sneaker collab (plus a 50 Fili Italian camouflage jacket that left streetwear enthusiasts drooling).

Three years later, the two minds have reunited for the Spezial's 10th birthday, delivering an even bigger collaboration than the last.

And I mean big. C.P. Company and adidas' latest collaboration includes not just one but five low-rise Spezial sneakers this go-around.

To start us off, C.P. Company and adidas have prepared a Wimberly Spezial sneaker in two colorways: Tech Khaki and Sand. The model is essentially a more dapper and techy Handball Spezial crafted with smooth suede, buttery leather, woven branding, and breathable details.

Finally, C.P. Company marks its territory on the adidas Spezial's heels and insoles.

C.P. Company and adidas' collection also includes an adidas SL 83 Spezial, a rugged mashup of the Spezial and SL models dressed in similar stylish materials.

Finally, the brands created a Helvellyn Spezial, a hiking-boot-style Spezial sneaker, and an all-new Italia Spezial. The Italia Spezial comes in a fresh, bright blue colorway, whereas the previous one boasted Italia-approved hues.

Funny enough, C.P. Company's last Italia Spezial sneaker dropped around the same time in 2021. Impeccable timing by the pair once again.

The brands' latest batch of Spezial sneakers is expected to drop sometime in November. According to a few sneaker leakers, we could see them as early as November 12.

But wait, no clothes? Of course not. A C.P. Company collection isn't complete without some fashionable, technical sportswear!

C.P.'s forthcoming adidas collection is also expected to include collaborative clothes. The apparel hasn't been revealed yet, but we're already imagining a goggle hoodie track jacket.