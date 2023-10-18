Sign up to never miss a drop
The North Face x UNDERCOVER Is Way Overdue

Words By Jake Silbert

It's crazy to think that even after UNDERCOVER has collaborated with brands as disparate as car company Toyota, fashion house Givenchy, and sportswear giant Nike, it still hasn't partnered with The North Face. I mean, two titans of youth culture that ought to taste great together — what's goin' on?!

Well, better late than never! The wrong is finally righted as UNDERCOVER and The North Face come together to drop a capsule of collaborative outdoor gear elevated to UC founder Jun Takahashi's inimitable design standards.

What do I mean by that? Well, you'll see when the collection is fully unveiled in due time. But until then...

First teased by Undercover on October 18, the Japanese brand's TNF collaboration comprises, at the very least, some gloves printed with the kind of two-part slogan branding you expect of UC. Here, it's "Peace" and "Love" (no Ringo Starr) but sometimes it's "Chaos" and "Balance" or similar.

Two other things of note: the UNDERCOVER x The North Face collab is called "SOUKUU" and though the capsule was revealed with The North Face City's Instagram account, it's just UC x TNF.

Leakers have presumed first-look imagery of the UC collaboration on-hand already, revealing piecemeal Nuptse puffer jackets, loose-knit hoodies, fleece vests, and padded pants worthy of a deep freeze.

It smacks of Gyakusou, the ahead-of-its-time Nike line that UNDERCOVER created for the better part of a decade or so, but UC's latest is also decidedly TNF flavored, given the emphasis on the outdoor brand's signature items.

Just another feather in UNDERCOVER's ample collaborative hat.

