"Natural Exploration" Is the Name of the Game for TNF Urban Exploration

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
If you're headed out to the slopes, with sticks or on a board, the obvious choice is always The North Face. Built to tackle the harshest of climates, TNF is fine-tuned to cold, so much so, it's pretty much a synonym. That being said, it handles the Spring/Summer season with equal levels of finesse, proven by its latest Urban Exploration collection.

Built to strike a balance between city and nature, The North Face Urban Exploration is a marriage of functionality and style, taking all of the learnings of the brand's long history rooted in the outdoors, bringing them to a boil, and reducing them to a concise palette perfected for SS23.

This season puts "Natural Exploration" front and center, putting a close focus on summer activities, reflecting through a palette of white, green, blue, black, beige, and purple, each of which is constructed from performance-enhanced lightweight fabrications.

While the collection is largely monochromatic, a selection of pieces featured callbacks to TNF's extensive retro archive through the utilization of two-tone color blocking. This styling presents itself across shorts and tees to great effect.

Boasting several pieces that work effortlessly as standalones, the full collection builds a slick summer wardrobe that's all about comfort, protection, and silhouette, leaving the statement-making to the wearer.

The full arrangement of short sleeve shirts, graphic tees, shorts, accessories, and outerwear is available to shop online via The North Face.

