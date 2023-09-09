Sign up to never miss a drop
For SS24, Theory Tells a Story of the Spring Uniform

For Theory's Spring 2023 runway presentation, creative director Jeffrey Kalinski told of a "story of the uniform through fabrics."

Seriously. During the Theory's New York Fashion Week show, Kalinski explained the looks, materials, and silhouettes to guests as the models casually made their way down the runway.

Amongst the procession of monochromatic looks, we even spotted our cover stars, Jordan Daniels and Grace Valentine, on the catwalk — back-to-back much like the release of their Highsnobiety spreads.

Like Theory's Fall '22 collection, the brand yet again displays its knack for minimalism, presenting tonal 'fits of wardrobe staples like trench coats, boxy buttoned shirts, pencil skirts, and mini dresses.

The muted palette of grey, beige, and white — plus a hint of subtle print action — was topped with silky and matte finishes for clean, elevated looks.

While the latest collection may be a story of the spring uniform, Theory Spring 2024 is quite literally a study in quiet dressing.

