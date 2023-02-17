Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

thisisneverthat SS23 Is a Throwback

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
thisisneverthat
1 / 27

'Tis a happy Friday for thisisneverthat fans, as the South Korean label issued the first drop of its Spring/Summer 2023 rollout.

Debuted on February 13, thisisneverthat SS23 collection emerges as another banger by the brand (being a banger is a good thing, by the way), again playing on the brand's knack for effortless cool nostalgia.

Print-heavy button-ups, sports jerseys, and easy Oxford shirts mingle with cargo trousers and dad-worthy BBQ shorts, evoking the spirit of the 90s as imagined through the lens of the favorite cult label.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Argyle returns for SS23 realized on short-sleeve silhouettes fit for the warmer seasons. At the same time, pullovers, hoodies, and lightweight outerwear are plentiful for those cool spring mornings, drenched in seasonal hues and emblazoned with retro graphics for the era's flair.

As led by Jongkyu Choi, Nadan Cho, and Inwook Park, thisisneverthat is indeed a "brand worthy of attention," as Highsnobiety's style writer Sam Cole once put it.

thisisneverthat's non-collaborative offerings are equally as good as the products conjured up with names like New Balance, Suicoke, and Gramicci. Collabs even carry that familiar vintage feels and subtle flex as established in its beloved in-house collections.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In short, don't sleep. Fresh off a solid FW22 collection, the brand is known to churn out pretty impressive drops of understated streetwear and playful accessories (it kind of reminds me of Stüssy in a way).

With spring around the corner, thisisneverthat wastes no time in getting the ball rolling with SS23, with the first delivery arriving already live on the brand's website and in-store.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyCrew Sweater Brown/Light Blue
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosGocar Cargo Brunette
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now