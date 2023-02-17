thisisneverthat SS23 Is a Throwback

'Tis a happy Friday for thisisneverthat fans, as the South Korean label issued the first drop of its Spring/Summer 2023 rollout.

Debuted on February 13, thisisneverthat SS23 collection emerges as another banger by the brand (being a banger is a good thing, by the way), again playing on the brand's knack for effortless cool nostalgia.

Print-heavy button-ups, sports jerseys, and easy Oxford shirts mingle with cargo trousers and dad-worthy BBQ shorts, evoking the spirit of the 90s as imagined through the lens of the favorite cult label.

Argyle returns for SS23 realized on short-sleeve silhouettes fit for the warmer seasons. At the same time, pullovers, hoodies, and lightweight outerwear are plentiful for those cool spring mornings, drenched in seasonal hues and emblazoned with retro graphics for the era's flair.

As led by Jongkyu Choi, Nadan Cho, and Inwook Park, thisisneverthat is indeed a "brand worthy of attention," as Highsnobiety's style writer Sam Cole once put it.

thisisneverthat's non-collaborative offerings are equally as good as the products conjured up with names like New Balance, Suicoke, and Gramicci. Collabs even carry that familiar vintage feels and subtle flex as established in its beloved in-house collections.

In short, don't sleep. Fresh off a solid FW22 collection, the brand is known to churn out pretty impressive drops of understated streetwear and playful accessories (it kind of reminds me of Stüssy in a way).

With spring around the corner, thisisneverthat wastes no time in getting the ball rolling with SS23, with the first delivery arriving already live on the brand's website and in-store.