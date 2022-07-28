For Gramicci & thisisneverthat, Functionality Is Key

Functional clothing is Gramicci’s bread and butter. Since its inception 40 years ago, the label has been making outdoors-friendly apparel of the highest order, and garnered a pretty loyal following in the process.

For me, Gramicci represents honesty. If it says its shorts are made for climbing, then they are. If a jacket is lightweight and packable, then it is. Unlike many other brands, there’s no beating around the bush with them – something of a rarity in today’s society.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This kinda fresh approach has seen it garner an honest of collaborators in recent years too, as well as fans. From nonnative and Brain Dead, to Stüssy and BEAMS Golf, Gramicci is a sought-after label with no shortage of options, which is no surprise.

thisisneverthat

For Fall/Winter 2022, its latest link-up comes alongside streetwear label thisisneverthat, which, contrary to the name on this occasion, actually is it.

thisisneverthat 1 / 2

The Korean outfit – fresh from the unveiling of its upcoming New Balance collaboration – is taking a spin at a selection of classic Gramicci gear this season, reimagining a series of heritage-inspired pieces, by infusing its eye for streetwear with Gramicci’s penchant for functionality.

While at this stage no details have been shared regarding the release of the collection, you can whet your whistle with the aforementioned NB collaboration, which is set to drop online on August 5.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Predominantly a running apparel capsule, the collection will also include two footwear options in the 1906R and 2002R, both of which will be available in limited quantities.